Children’s Nightgowns Recalled by AOSKERA Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The recalled nightgowns fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 1,000
AOSKERA by email at yaofa_us@outlook.com.
This recall involves children’s nightgowns. The long-sleeved nightgowns are made of 100% cotton and were sold in children’s sizes 3-4T, 5-6, 6-7, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. The nightgowns were manufactured in three different strawberry themed prints: White Allover Strawberry Print, Pink Allover Strawberry Print and Pink Strawberry Print. The nightgowns had an affixed hangtag that stated “MAM DAD KIDS Made In China.”
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children and stop using them. Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a full refund. Consumers can also contact AOSKERA to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund.
None reported
AOSKERA, of China
