Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by iMOONZZZ; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

  • Recalled iMOONZZZ white flutter sleeved nightgown
  • Recalled iMOONZZZ pink flutter sleeved nightgown
  • Recalled iMOONZZZ blue flutter sleeved nightgown
  • Recalled iMOONZZZ flutter sleeved nightgown set
  • Recalled iMOONZZZ white puffed sleeved nightgown
  • Recalled iMOONZZZ pink puffed sleeved nightgown
  • Recalled iMOONZZZ blue puffed sleeved nightgown
  • Recalled iMOONZZZ puffed sleeved nightgown set
Name of Product:
Children’s Nightgowns
Hazard:

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 30, 2022
Units:

About 2,000

Consumer Contact

iMOONZZZ via email at product-recall@imoonzzzchildrensnightgowns.com or online at www.imoonzzzchildrensnightgowns.com/product-recall-information/ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two styles of iMOONZZZ-branded 95% cotton and 5% spandex children’s nightgowns, sold individually or as a set of three. The flower print nightgowns were sold in blue, pink and white and in sizes 3-4T, 5-6 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, 8-9 Years, and 10-12 Years. One style has fluttered sleeved shoulders and a color trim neckline with a ribbon at the center front. The other style has short, puffed sleeves with lettuce edge trimming and a double laced collar with a bow affixed to the left side. “Made in China,” the size, the fiber content and the washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children and contact iMOONZZZ for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the nightgowns will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com from June 2019 through May 2022 for between $13 and $39, depending on the style and if sold individually or as a set.
Importer(s):

iMOONZZZ, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-178
Recalled iMOONZZZ white flutter sleeved nightgown
