Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by iMOONZZZ; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 2,000
iMOONZZZ via email at product-recall@imoonzzzchildrensnightgowns.com or online at www.imoonzzzchildrensnightgowns.com/product-recall-information/ for more information.
This recall involves two styles of iMOONZZZ-branded 95% cotton and 5% spandex children’s nightgowns, sold individually or as a set of three. The flower print nightgowns were sold in blue, pink and white and in sizes 3-4T, 5-6 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, 8-9 Years, and 10-12 Years. One style has fluttered sleeved shoulders and a color trim neckline with a ribbon at the center front. The other style has short, puffed sleeves with lettuce edge trimming and a double laced collar with a bow affixed to the left side. “Made in China,” the size, the fiber content and the washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children and contact iMOONZZZ for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the nightgowns will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.
iMOONZZZ, of China
