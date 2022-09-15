Cervélo USA Recalls R5 and Caledonia-5 Bicycles and Cervélo Replacement Stems Due to Fall Hazard

The handlebars on the bicycles can slip in the stem and cause the rider to lose control, posing a fall hazard.
About 1,800 bicycles and 182 stems (In addition, about 243 bicycles were sold in Canada)
Cervélo toll-free at 833-416-8605 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at ST31LTRecallSupport@cervelo.com or online at https://www.cervelo.com/product-recalls, or at www.Cervelo.com and click on “Recalls” for more information. Cervélo dealers can be located at https://www.cervelo.com/store-locator or at Cervelo.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2022 Cervélo R5 and Caledonia-5 bicycles and Cervélo ST31 LT replacement stems. Cervélo and R5 or Caledonia-5 are printed on bicycle’s frame. The ST31 LT replacement stems were sold only in black. The recalled bicycles and framesets were sold in the following colors/SKUs.
Only the Cervélo bicycles or stems listed below are included in the recall.
|
Model Description
|
Color Description
|
R5 Dura Ace Di2
|
Five Black
|
R5 Red eTap AXS
|
Five Black
|
R5 Force eTap AXS
|
Lime/Black
|
R5 Force eTap AXS
|
Five Black
|
R5 Ultegra Di2
|
Lime/Black
|
R5 Ultegra Di2
|
Five Black
|
R5 Frameset
|
Five Black
|
R5 Frameset
|
Lime/Black
|
R5 Frameset
|
Jumbo-Visma Replica
|
Caledonia-5 Dura Ace Di2
|
Oasis
|
Caledonia-5 Red eTap AXS
|
Five Black
|
Caledonia-5 Frameset
|
Five Black
|
Caledonia-5 Frameset
|
Aqua Pearl
|
Caledonia-5 Frameset
|
Oasis
|
ST31 LT Replacement Stem
|
Black
Consumers should immediately stop using the two recalled models of Cervélo bicycles and Cervélo replacement stems and contact their authorized Cervélo dealer to arrange for a free repair to replace the faceplate.
The firm has received 13 reports of handlebar slippage. One injury has been reported, resulting from a fall.
Cervélo USA Inc., of Aliso Viejo, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
