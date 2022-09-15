 Skip to main content

Cervélo USA Recalls R5 and Caledonia-5 Bicycles and Cervélo Replacement Stems Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Caledonia-5 Dura Ace Di2 in Oasis Black
  • Recalled Caledonia-5 Red eTap AXS in Five
  • Recalled Caledonia-5 Frameset in Aqua
  • Recalled Caledonia-5 Frameset in Five Black
  • Recalled Caledonia-5 Frameset in Oasis
  • Recalled ST31 LT Stem in Black
  • Recalled R5 Dura Ace Di2 in Five Black
  • Recalled R5 Red eTap AXS in Five Black
  • Recalled R5 Force eTap AXS in Lime
  • Recalled R5 Force eTap AXS in Five Black
  • Recalled R5 Ultegra Di2 in Lime and Black
  • Recalled R5 Ultegra Di2 in Five Black
  • Recalled R5 Frameset in Five Black
  • Recalled R5 Frameset in Lime and Black
  • Recalled R5 Frameset in Jumbo-Visma Replica
  • Recalled faceplate designs (left with blanking plate; middle without insert; right with accessory mount)
Name of Product:
Model Year 2022 Cervélo R5 and Caledonia-5 bicycles and Cervélo ST31 LT replacement stems
Hazard:

The handlebars on the bicycles can slip in the stem and cause the rider to lose control, posing a fall hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 15, 2022
Units:

About 1,800 bicycles and 182 stems (In addition, about 243 bicycles were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Cervélo toll-free at 833-416-8605 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at ST31LTRecallSupport@cervelo.com or online at https://www.cervelo.com/product-recalls, or at www.Cervelo.com and click on “Recalls” for more information. Cervélo dealers can be located at https://www.cervelo.com/store-locator or at Cervelo.com.  

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2022 Cervélo R5 and Caledonia-5 bicycles and Cervélo ST31 LT replacement stems. Cervélo and R5 or Caledonia-5 are printed on bicycle’s frame. The ST31 LT replacement stems were sold only in black. The recalled bicycles and framesets were sold in the following colors/SKUs. 

Only the Cervélo bicycles or stems listed below are included in the recall. 

Model Description

Color Description

R5 Dura Ace Di2

Five Black

R5 Red eTap AXS

Five Black

R5 Force eTap AXS

Lime/Black

R5 Force eTap AXS

Five Black

R5 Ultegra Di2

Lime/Black

R5 Ultegra Di2

Five Black

R5 Frameset

Five Black

R5 Frameset

Lime/Black

R5 Frameset

Jumbo-Visma Replica

Caledonia-5 Dura Ace Di2

Oasis

Caledonia-5 Red eTap AXS

Five Black

Caledonia-5 Frameset

Five Black

Caledonia-5 Frameset

Aqua Pearl

Caledonia-5 Frameset

Oasis

ST31 LT Replacement Stem

Black
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the two recalled models of Cervélo bicycles and Cervélo replacement stems and contact their authorized Cervélo dealer to arrange for a free repair to replace the faceplate.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of handlebar slippage. One injury has been reported, resulting from a fall.

Sold At:
Cervélo dealers nationwide sold the bicycles and replacement stems from May 2021 through July 2022 for between $5,000 and $13,000 (bicycles) and about $300 (ST31 LT replacement stems).
Importer(s):

Cervélo USA Inc., of Aliso Viejo, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-222
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Caledonia-5 Dura Ace Di2 in Oasis Black
Cervélo USA Recalls R5 and Caledonia-5 Bicycles and Cervélo Replacement Stems Due to Fall Hazard

The handlebars on the bicycles can slip in the stem and cause the rider to lose control, posing a fall hazard.  

Recalled Tethrd One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Stick
Tethrd Recalls One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Sticks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Under pressure, one or more of the climbing stick’s steps can crack causing them to break, posing fall and injury hazards to users. 

Recalled Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem
Trek Bicycle Corporation Recalls Road Bikes and Bicycle Handlebar/ Stems Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

The bicycle’s carbon handlebars can crack, posing fall and crash hazards. 

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS snowmobile
Polaris Industries Recalls Patriot Boost Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The primary (drive) clutch bolt can break, causing the clutch assembly components to separate, creating a projectile risk and posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Agit Global model years 2015 and 2016 Wave Storm Paddles sold with paddleboards
Paddles Sold with Stand-up Paddleboards Recalled Due to Risk of Puncture or Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Agit Global

The paddle can suddenly break mid-shaft into two pieces during use, exposing sharp edges and posing a risk of serious injury including puncture or laceration hazards.

Recalled Front Footpad for Onewheel GT self-balancing electric skateboard
Future Motion Recalls Footpads for Onewheel GT Electric Skateboards Due to Bystander Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The footpad can fail to disengage after the rider has dismounted while the board is in motion and the skateboard can unexpectedly continue to operate, posing an injury hazard to bystanders.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product