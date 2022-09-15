Cervélo USA Recalls R5 and Caledonia-5 Bicycles and Cervélo Replacement Stems Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2022 Cervélo R5 and Caledonia-5 bicycles and Cervélo ST31 LT replacement stems. Cervélo and R5 or Caledonia-5 are printed on bicycle’s frame. The ST31 LT replacement stems were sold only in black. The recalled bicycles and framesets were sold in the following colors/SKUs.

Only the Cervélo bicycles or stems listed below are included in the recall.