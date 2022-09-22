Canyon Furniture Company Recalls Ladders Sold With Bunk Bed and Hutch Sets Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go (Recall Alert)

The space between the fourth ladder step and the cross-member of the hutch of the bunk bed is wider than 3.5 inches, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards.
About 2,100
Rooms To Go toll-free at 855-688-0919 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productcare@roomstogo.com, or online at www.roomstogo.com/ladderrecall or www.roomstogo.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves ladders sold as part of a furniture set, including Cottage Colors and Canyon Lake bunk bed configurations that include desk- or dresser-top hutches. The recalled ladders were sold in various combinations with bunk beds and hutches. The ladders have the following SKU numbers, which are printed on a label on the underside of a ladder step. This recall includes only ladders sold with the Canyon Lake and Cottage Colors bunk bed configurations that include a desk- or dresser-top hutch.
|
Brand Name
|
Color of Ladder
|
SKU
|
Canyon Lake
|
Java ladder
|
35834008
|
Ash gray ladder
|
35834010
|
Cottage Colors
|
White ladder
|
36428008
|
Black ladder
|
36428010
|
Gray ladder
|
36428022
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ladders and the top bunk of the bunk beds, remove the ladders to prevent access to the top bunk, and contact Rooms To Go for a free replacement ladder. Rooms to Go is contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
Canyon Furniture Company, of Seffner, Florida
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
