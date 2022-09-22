 Skip to main content

Canyon Furniture Company Recalls Ladders Sold With Bunk Bed and Hutch Sets Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Ladders sold with Canyon Lake and Cottage Colors Bunk Bed and Hutch Sets
Hazard:

The space between the fourth ladder step and the cross-member of the hutch of the bunk bed is wider than 3.5 inches, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards.  

 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 22, 2022
Units:

About 2,100

Consumer Contact

Rooms To Go toll-free at 855-688-0919 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productcare@roomstogo.com, or online at www.roomstogo.com/ladderrecall or www.roomstogo.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves ladders sold as part of a furniture set, including Cottage Colors and Canyon Lake bunk bed configurations that include desk- or dresser-top hutches. The recalled ladders were sold in various combinations with bunk beds and hutches. The ladders have the following SKU numbers, which are printed  on a label on the underside of a ladder step. This recall includes only ladders sold with the Canyon Lake and Cottage Colors bunk bed configurations that include a desk- or dresser-top hutch.

Brand Name

Color of Ladder

SKU

Canyon Lake

Java ladder

35834008

Ash gray ladder

35834010

Cottage Colors

White ladder

36428008

Black ladder

36428010

Gray ladder

36428022

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ladders and the top bunk of the bunk beds, remove the ladders to prevent access to the top bunk, and contact Rooms To Go for a free replacement ladder. Rooms to Go is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Rooms To Go stores nationwide and online at www.roomstogo.com from April 2019 through March 2022. The ladders were sold independently for about $90 and as part of bunk bed and hutch sets for between $1,400 and $2,300.
Manufacturer(s):
Montecitos Manufacturing, of Mexico
Importer(s):

Canyon Furniture Company, of Seffner, Florida

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
22-777
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

