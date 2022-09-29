 Skip to main content

Cambridge Elevating Residential Elevators Recalled Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

  • Residential Elevator with Space Between the Exterior Landing (Hoistway) Door and Interior Elevator Car (Accordion) Door. A young child can become entrapped if there is a hazardous gap between the doors.
  • Scenario depicting a child trapped between an exterior landing (hoistway) door and an interior elevator car door due to a hazardous gap. The exterior door locks the young child in the space between the doors when the elevator is called to another floor, putting the child at risk of being crushed or pinned and suffering serious injuries or death.
Name of Product:
Residential elevators
Hazard:

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 29, 2022
Units:

About 1,700

Consumer Contact

Cambridge Elevating toll-free at 866-207-6551 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at homeelevator-recall@cambridgeelevating.com or online at https://homeelevator-recall.com/cambridge-elevating/ or www.cambridgeelevating.com and click on “Elevator Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cambridge Elevating residential elevator models Elmira and Heritage. The Cambridge Elevating brand name is located on the controller. The elevators are used in consumers’ homes.

Remedy:

Consumers should keep unsupervised young children away from the recalled residential elevators and contact Cambridge Elevating Inc. for instructions on how to measure for space guards to correct any hazardous gap. Space guards will be provided free of charge and assistance with space guard installation will be provided upon request.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported  

Sold At:
Cambridge Elevating and authorized residential elevator dealers nationwide from 1991 through August 2022 for between $12,000 and $60,000 including installation.
Manufacturer(s):
Cambridge Elevating Inc., of Canada
Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
22-234
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Residential Elevator with Space Between the Exterior Landing (Hoistway) Door and Interior Elevator Car (Accordion) Door. A young child can become entrapped if there is a hazardous gap between the doors.
Custom Elevator Recalls Residential Elevators Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children; One Death Reported

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap between the doors and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Residential Elevator with Space Between the Exterior Landing (Hoistway) Door and Interior Elevator Car (Accordion) Door. A young child can become entrapped if there is a hazardous gap between the doors.
Cambridge Elevating Residential Elevators Recalled Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Recalled Miffy First Light
Mr Maria Recalls Miffy First Lights Due to Burn Hazard

The recalled lights can overheat during use, posing a burn hazard.

Example of the space between the exterior hoistway door and interior elevator car gate without a safety device/space guard
CPSC, thyssenkrupp Access Corp. Settle Lawsuit: Firm to Conduct Recall to Inspect Home Elevators Due to Entrapment Hazard Posing Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children; One Child Death Reported

Children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior hoistway door and the elevator car door or gate and suffer serious injury or death if the elevator is called to another floor.

Recalled IKEA METALLISK Espresso Maker
IKEA Recalls METALLISK Espresso Makers Due to Burn and Injury Hazards

The recalled espresso makers with the stainless-steel safety valve can burst and expel hot contents, posing burn or other injury hazards to consumers.

Residential Elevator with Space Between the Exterior Landing (Hoistway) Door and Interior Elevator Car (Accordion) Door. A young child can become entrapped if there is a hazardous gap between the doors.
Residential Elevators Recalls Home Elevators Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product