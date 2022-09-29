Cambridge Elevating Residential Elevators Recalled Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.
About 1,700
Cambridge Elevating toll-free at 866-207-6551 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at homeelevator-recall@cambridgeelevating.com or online at https://homeelevator-recall.com/cambridge-elevating/ or www.cambridgeelevating.com and click on “Elevator Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Cambridge Elevating residential elevator models Elmira and Heritage. The Cambridge Elevating brand name is located on the controller. The elevators are used in consumers’ homes.
Consumers should keep unsupervised young children away from the recalled residential elevators and contact Cambridge Elevating Inc. for instructions on how to measure for space guards to correct any hazardous gap. Space guards will be provided free of charge and assistance with space guard installation will be provided upon request.
None reported
