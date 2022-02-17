 Skip to main content

BrushX Hot Air Brushes Recalled Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard; Imported by Ecom Brands (Recall Alert)

  BrushX Styler, Dryer & Volumizer, also called the BrushX One, hot air brush in pink/black
  • Rear view showing “not waterproof” symbol to the left of the CE
  BrushX Gen.2 hot air brush in black
  • Rear view showing “not waterproof” symbol to the left of the CE
Name of Product:
Hot Air Brushes
Hazard:

The recalled hot air brushes do not have an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to the user if it falls into water when plugged in.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 17, 2022
Units:

About 100,000

Consumer Contact

BrushX toll-free at 855-216-3565 any time and leave a voice mail and the firm will respond, or online at www.mybrushx.com/pages/important-safety-information, or www.mybrushx.com and click on “IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the BrushX Styler, Dryer & Volumizer, also called the BrushX One; and the BrushX Gen.2 hot air brushes. The brushes were sold in black and black/pink color combinations. Recalled brushes have a “not waterproof” symbol to the left of the CE mark on the rear of the brush.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hot air brushes, destroy them by unplugging the unit and then cutting the cord, and email a photo of the destroyed product to BrushX at replacement@mybrushx.com to receive a free, upgraded replacement product. BrushX is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at mybrushx.com from April 2020 through August 2021 for between $44 and $55.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Ecom Brands, dba BrushX, of France

 

Recall number:
22-725
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov