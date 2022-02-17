BrushX Hot Air Brushes Recalled Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard; Imported by Ecom Brands (Recall Alert)

The recalled hot air brushes do not have an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to the user if it falls into water when plugged in.
About 100,000
BrushX toll-free at 855-216-3565 any time and leave a voice mail and the firm will respond, or online at www.mybrushx.com/pages/important-safety-information, or www.mybrushx.com and click on “IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the BrushX Styler, Dryer & Volumizer, also called the BrushX One; and the BrushX Gen.2 hot air brushes. The brushes were sold in black and black/pink color combinations. Recalled brushes have a “not waterproof” symbol to the left of the CE mark on the rear of the brush.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hot air brushes, destroy them by unplugging the unit and then cutting the cord, and email a photo of the destroyed product to BrushX at replacement@mybrushx.com to receive a free, upgraded replacement product. BrushX is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Ecom Brands, dba BrushX, of France
