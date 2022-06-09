Brompton Bicycle Recalls Foldable Electric Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The mudguard is positioned too close to the front wheel which can cause the wheel to lock up leading to sudden deceleration of the bike if an object gets caught between the mudguard and front tire, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.
About 2,230 (In addition, about 110 were sold in Canada)
Brompton at 800-578-6785 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday to Friday, Email Support@Brompton.com, online at https://us.brompton.com/recall or https://us.brompton.com/ and click on Brompton Electric Recall notice for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Brompton foldable electric bicycles with 16-inch wheels, sold in black, white, bolt lacquer, Turkish green, and white/gold colors. “Brompton” is printed on the center tube of the bike’s frame. Recalled models include the Brompton Electric M2L, H2L, M6L, and H6L which are printed on the bicycles name plate, which is affixed to the bottom of the seat-post facing rearwards.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized Brompton dealer for a free repair, which replaces the front mudguard stay and flap and increases the clearance between the mudguard and tire.
The firm has received 10 reports of faulty mudguards causing the bikes to crash, resulting in nine reports of injuries, including head and facial impact, broken bones, shoulder dislocation, bruising, and chipped teeth and two reports of hospitalizations.
Brompton Bicycle Inc., of Brooklyn, New York
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.