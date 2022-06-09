 Skip to main content

Brompton Bicycle Recalls Foldable Electric Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

Name of Product:
Brompton Electric Folding Bicycles
Hazard:

The mudguard is positioned too close to the front wheel which can cause the wheel to lock up leading to sudden deceleration of the bike if an object gets caught between the mudguard and front tire, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.   

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 09, 2022
Units:

About 2,230 (In addition, about 110 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Brompton at 800-578-6785 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday to Friday, Email  Support@Brompton.com, online at https://us.brompton.com/recall or https://us.brompton.com/ and click on Brompton Electric Recall notice for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Brompton foldable electric bicycles with 16-inch wheels, sold in black, white, bolt lacquer, Turkish green, and white/gold colors. “Brompton” is printed on the center tube of the bike’s frame.  Recalled models include the Brompton Electric M2L, H2L, M6L, and H6L which are printed on the bicycles name plate, which is affixed to the bottom of the seat-post facing rearwards.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized Brompton dealer for a free repair, which replaces the front mudguard stay and flap and increases the clearance between the mudguard and tire.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 10 reports of faulty mudguards causing the bikes to crash, resulting in nine reports of injuries, including head and facial impact, broken bones, shoulder dislocation, bruising, and chipped teeth and two reports of hospitalizations.

Sold At:
Brompton bicycle retailers, online at https://us.brompton.com/, and on Brompton retailers’ websites from May 2019 through March 2022 for between $3,500 and $3,800.
Importer(s):

Brompton Bicycle Inc., of Brooklyn, New York

Manufactured In:
United Kingdom
Recall number:
22-155
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recalled Brompton Electric Folding Bicycle
