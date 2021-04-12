 Skip to main content

Black Diamond Equipment Recalls PIEPS and Black Diamond Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications

  • Recalled Pieps Pro BT and Powder BT Avalanche Transceivers
  • Recalled Pieps DSP Sport, DSP Pro and DSP Pro Ice Avalanche Transceivers
  • Recalled Pieps Micro BT Button, Micro BT Sensor and Micro BT Race Avalanche Transceivers
  • Recalled Black Diamond Recon BT and Guide BT Avalanche Transceivers
Name of Product:
Avalanche Transceivers
Hazard:

The recalled transceivers may not switch from SEND mode into SEARCH mode. If this were to occur, the device would not be able to locate a skier in an avalanche, which could result in severe bodily harm or death if the skier is buried under snow.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
July 28, 2022
Units:

About 76,300 (In addition, about 21,300 were sold in Canada) (Pieps DSP Sport, DSP Pro, and DSP Pro Ice avalanche transceivers were previously recalled on April 12, 2021).  

Consumer Contact

Black Diamond at 866-306-0865 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, online at www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/beacon-notification or at www.blackdiamondequipment.com and click on “Product Recall” located at the bottom of the webpage for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the PIEPS Pro BT, Powder BT, DSP Sport, DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice, Micro BT Button, Micro BT Sensor and Micro BT Race avalanche transceivers and the Black Diamond branded Recon BT and Guide BT avalanche transceivers. All the transceivers are plastic with an LCD screen. They measure about 5 inches long by 3 inches wide and the colors vary by model. The transceivers have PIEPS or the Black Diamond logo printed on the front of the unit and the model name printed either on the front or rear of the unit.

To verify that your unit is included in this recall, go to www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/beacon-notification/ to verify that the switch can transition from the SEND to SEARCH mode properly.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled transceivers and perform a safety check to verify if the device can switch into Search Mode by following instructions on this website. If the devices are not working properly, please contact Black Diamond to receive a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled transceivers for a free repair or a replacement device.

Incidents/Injuries:

Black Diamond has received 26 reports of the search mode on the transceiver not working properly. No injuries have been reported. 

 

Sold At:
Liberty Mountain, Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at www.backcountry.com from January 2013 through April 2022 for between $300 and $450.
Importer(s):

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
Bosnia
Recall number:
22-194
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

