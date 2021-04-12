Black Diamond Equipment Recalls PIEPS and Black Diamond Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications

Description:

This recall involves the PIEPS Pro BT, Powder BT, DSP Sport, DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice, Micro BT Button, Micro BT Sensor and Micro BT Race avalanche transceivers and the Black Diamond branded Recon BT and Guide BT avalanche transceivers. All the transceivers are plastic with an LCD screen. They measure about 5 inches long by 3 inches wide and the colors vary by model. The transceivers have PIEPS or the Black Diamond logo printed on the front of the unit and the model name printed either on the front or rear of the unit.