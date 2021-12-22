Big Game Treestands Recalls 2021 The Captain Hang-on Treestands Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled treestands and contact Big Game Treestands to receive either replacement cables or to return the treestand for a full refund. Big Game Treestands is contacting all known consumers directly.

To receive replacement cables, the company will set up pick-up of the original cables and delivery of the replacement cables to the consumers address. If a full refund is requested, the consumer will be asked to mail back the entire treestand using a pre-paid label at no cost to the consumer.