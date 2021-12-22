 Skip to main content

Big Game Treestands Recalls 2021 The Captain Hang-on Treestands Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled 2021 The Captain Hang-on Treestand – Model: BGM-FP0050, Serial/Batch number 2M-0121 only
  • Location of Serial Number on Recalled The Captain Hang-on Treestand – Model: BGM-FP0050
Name of Product:
The Captain Hang-on Treestands (2021 Batch #2M-0121)
Hazard:

The crimps of the plastic-coated cables can slip during use causing the standing platform to release, posing fall and injury hazards to users.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
December 22, 2021
Units:

About 1,030

Consumer Contact

​Big Game Treestands toll-free at 877-343-8211 between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.biggametreestands.com/safety-recall-notice/ or https://www.biggametreestands.com and click on “Recall Notice – The Captain Hang-on Treestand” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves a certain batch of Big Game Treestands 2021 model year The Captain Hang-on Treestands, model BGM-FP0050 with serial/batch number 2M-0121 only. This is a Hang-on style treestand used to hunt from elevation. It is black in color with a flip back seat imprinted with the name “Big Game Treestands” and a foot rest. The model is identified on the product box and in the product instruction manual. Serial/Batch number “2M-0121” is located on a metal plate riveted to the frame support. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled treestands and contact Big Game Treestands to receive either replacement cables or to return the treestand for a full refund. Big Game Treestands is contacting all known consumers directly. 

To receive replacement cables, the company will set up pick-up of the original cables and delivery of the replacement cables to the consumers address.  If a full refund is requested, the consumer will be asked to mail back the entire treestand using a pre-paid label at no cost to the consumer.  

Incidents/Injuries:

GSM Outdoors has received 10 reports of the treestand cables releasing and causing consumers to fall. Two injuries have been reported.

Sold At
Nationwide at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Al &amp; Bobs Sports, Hilltop Sports, The Sportsmen, Perfect 10 Outdoors, Vanderbilt’s # 817, VF Sports, Westbury Ace Hardware, Rocky’s Great Outdoors, Backwoods Boys, Native Outdoors Warehouse, Simpson Manning Hardware, Simpson Plaza Hardware, The Co-Op, R &amp; L Archery, Keystone Country Store, Thruway Sports # 27 and Overland Park ScheelfromAugust 2021 through October 2021 for between $60 and $80.
Manufactured In:
China
Distributor(s):
Big GameTreestands, of Irving, Texas
Recall number:
22-034
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

