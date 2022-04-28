Best Nutritionals Recalls Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 2,800
Best Nutritionals toll-free at 877-659-6004 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://shopbestnaturals.com/pages/wintergreen-recall-alert or https://shopbestnaturals.com/ and click on “RECALL” for the more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Best Naturals Organic Wintergreen Essential oil in dark amber glass bottles with a black continuous thread closure. The product was sold in 4 fl oz. “Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil” and the firm’s logo is printed on the green and orange label. The UPC 817716016719 is printed on the back side of the label.
Consumers should immediately stop using and store the product in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Best Nutritionals for information on how to properly dispose the product and receive a full refund. Best Nutritionals is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.