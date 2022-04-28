 Skip to main content

Best Nutritionals Recalls Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Best Naturals Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil
  • Back of package showing UPC
Name of Product:
Best Naturals Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 28, 2022
Units:

About 2,800

Consumer Contact

Best Nutritionals toll-free at 877-659-6004 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://shopbestnaturals.com/pages/wintergreen-recall-alert or https://shopbestnaturals.com/ and click on “RECALL” for the more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Best Naturals Organic Wintergreen Essential oil in dark amber glass bottles with a black continuous thread closure. The product was sold in 4 fl oz. “Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil” and the firm’s logo is printed on the green and orange label. The UPC 817716016719 is printed on the back side of the label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and store the product in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Best Nutritionals for information on how to properly dispose the product and receive a full refund. Best Nutritionals is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from October 2018 to February 2021 for about $15.
Distributor(s):
Best Nutritionals LLC, of Piscataway, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-745
