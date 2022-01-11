 Skip to main content

Bella Elevator Recalls Residential Elevators Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

  • Residential Elevator with Space Between the Exterior Landing (Hoistway) Door and Interior Elevator Car (Accordion) Door. A young child can become entrapped if there is a hazardous gap between the doors.
  • Scenario depicting a child trapped between an exterior landing (hoistway) door and an interior elevator car door due to a hazardous gap. The exterior door locks the young child in the space between the doors when the elevator is called to another floor, putting the child at risk of being crushed or pinned and suffering serious injuries or death.
Name of Product:
Bella residential elevators
Hazard:

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap, and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 11, 2022
Units:

About 10,500

Consumer Contact

Bella Elevator toll-free at 877-375-1428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.home-elevator-door-gap.com or www.symmetryelevators.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bella residential elevators manufactured from 2009 to 2021. Models include Symmetry IGD, Hydraulic, and Winding Drum Elevators.  The Symmetry brand name is located on the elevators’ controllers. The elevators are used in consumers’ homes.

Remedy:

Consumers should keep unsupervised young children away from the recalled residential elevators and contact the manufacturers for instructions on how to measure for space guards to correct any hazardous gap. Space guards will be provided free of charge and assistance with space guard installation will be provided on request.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At
Bella residential elevators and parts were sold through a network of authorized dealers and, occasionally, directly to consumers nationwide from June 2009 to December 2021 for between approximately $20,000 and $35,000 including installation.
Manufacturer(s):
Bella Elevator, LLC, d/b/a Symmetry Elevating Solutions, of Peoria, Ill.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-045
