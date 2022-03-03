 Skip to main content

BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Vehicle Identification Number Location
Name of Product:
Ski-Doo Snowmobiles
Hazard:

Fuel can leak from the fuel tank vent onto hot components when the snowmobiles are on a tilt or flipped over, posing a fire hazard.    

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 03, 2022
Units:

About 700 (In addition, about 3,900 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, or online at https://www.ski-doo.com/us/en/owner-zone/maintenance/safety-recalls/fuel-may-drip-on-hot-components-potential-fire-hazard.html or www.ski-doo.com  and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Ski-Doo 2020, 2021 and 2022 Expedition LE, SE and SWT snowmobiles with a 900 ACE turbo engine. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel underneath the seat. The following models are included in the recall:

 

Model Year

Model Name

2020

Ski-Doo Expedition SE 900 ACE Turbo

2020

Ski-Doo Expedition LE 900 ACE Turbo

2021

Ski-Doo Expedition SE 900 ACE Turbo

2021

Ski-Doo Expedition LE 900 ACE Turbo

2021

Ski-Doo Expedition SWT 900 ACE Turbo

2022

Ski-Doo Expedition SE 900 ACE Turbo

2022

Ski-Doo Expedition LE 900 ACE Turbo

2022

Ski-Doo Expedition SWT 900 ACE Turbo

 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled snowmobiles immediately and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to change the routing and the exit location of the fuel tank vent. A protective plate will also be installed.

Incidents/Injuries:

BRP has received five reports of fires related to fuel leaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2019 through January 2022 for between $17,000 and $19,000.
Manufactured In:
Canada
Importer(s):

BRP U.S. Inc, of Sturtevant, Wisc.

Recall number:
22-732
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)
