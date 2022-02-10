BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The snowmobile’s speedometer can display half of vehicle’s true speed, and may result in loss of control, posing a crash hazard.
About 400
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, or online at: https://www.ski-doo.com/us/en/owner-zone/maintenance/safety-recalls/speedometer-inaccuracy-risk-of-crash.html. or www.ski-doo.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ski-Doo 2022 Expedition, Grand Touring, Renegade, Skandic and Tundra snowmobiles. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel underneath the seat. The following models are included in the recall:
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
MY 2022
|
Ski-Doo Expedition 600 ACE
|
MY 2022
|
Ski-Doo Expedition 900 ACE
|
MY 2022
|
Ski-Doo Grand Touring 600 ACE
|
MY 2022
|
Ski-Doo Grand Touring 900 ACE
|
MY 2022
|
Ski-Doo Renegade 600 ACE
|
MY 2022
|
Ski-Doo Renegade 900 ACE
|
MY 2022
|
Ski-Doo Skandic 600 ACE
|
MY 2022
|
Ski-Doo Skandic 900 ACE
|
MY 2022
|
Ski-Doo Tundra 600 ACE
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to update the engine control module.
BRP has received four reports of the vehicle speedometer not displaying the correct speed. No injuries have been reported.
BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wisconsin
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.