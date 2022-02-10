BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. Children can operate them above the maximum allowed speed, increasing the risk of a crash that can cause serious injuries. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard should the child rider’s body or head impact the handlebars at a high rate of speed such as in a crash. In addition, the parking brake does not prevent the movement of the vehicle at the minimum required steepness. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children.