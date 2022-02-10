BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ATV’s vehicle speedometer can display half of the vehicle’s true speed, which can result in loss of control, posing a crash hazard.
About 1,300
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, online at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/owner-zone/safety-recalls/speedometer-inaccuracy---risk-of-crash.html or https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/ and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2022 Can-Am Outlander 450, 450 Max, 570 and 570 Max model ATVs. The vehicles were sold in various colors. The model name is printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel. The following models are included in the recall:
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
MY 2022
|
Can-Am OUTLANDER 450
|
MY 2022
|
Can-Am OUTLANDER 570
|
MY 2022
|
Can-Am OUTLANDER MAX 450
|
MY 2022
|
Can-Am OUTLANDER MAX 570
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to update the engine control module.
BRP has received two reports of the vehicles speedometer not displaying the correct speed. No injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
