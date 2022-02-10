 Skip to main content

BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled 2022 Can-Am Outlander 450
  • Recalled 2022 Can-Am Outlander 450 Max
  • Recalled 2022 Can-Am Outlander 570
  • Recalled 2022 Can-Am Outlander 570 MAX
  • Recalled 2022 Can-Am Outlander vehicle identication number location
Name of Product:
2022 Can-Am Outlander ATVs
Hazard:

The ATV’s vehicle speedometer can display half of the vehicle’s true speed, which can result in loss of control, posing a crash hazard.

 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 10, 2022
Units:

About 1,300

Consumer Contact

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, online at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/owner-zone/safety-recalls/speedometer-inaccuracy---risk-of-crash.html or https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/ and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2022 Can-Am Outlander 450, 450 Max, 570 and 570 Max model ATVs. The vehicles were sold in various colors. The model name is printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel. The following models are included in the recall: 

Model Year

Model Name

MY 2022

Can-Am OUTLANDER 450 

MY 2022

Can-Am OUTLANDER 570 

MY 2022

Can-Am OUTLANDER MAX 450

MY 2022

Can-Am OUTLANDER MAX 570
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to update the engine control module.

Incidents/Injuries:

BRP has received two reports of the vehicles speedometer not displaying the  correct speed. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At
Can-Am dealers nationwide from July 2021 through November 2021 for between $6,700 and $7,700.
Manufactured In:
Mexico
Distributor(s):
BRP U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wisconsin
Recall number:
22-721
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

