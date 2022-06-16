Aurohealth Recalls Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 137,300
Aurohealth toll-free at 888-504-2014 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, online at www.walgreens.com/topic/information/recall.jsp, www.walgreens.com and click on “product recalls” at the bottom of the page, or www.aurohealth.com and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Walgreens brand acetaminophen product. The red and white label states Walgreens, Easy Open for Adults, Pain Reliever, Acetaminophen, 500 mg, Fever Reducer, Extra Strength, 150 caplets. The bottle has a red continuous thread gear closure. UPC number 311917218090 and Lot numbers P2100627, P2100671, P2100672, P2100689 P2100747, P2100859 (each with expiration date Nov-2022) and P2200050 (with expiration date Jan-2023) are included in this recall. The UPC number, lot numbers and expiration date are printed near the drug facts panel on the label on the back of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Aurohealth for information on how to return the product at your nearest Walgreens store to receive a full refund.
None reported
Aurohealth LLC, of East Windsor, New Jersey
