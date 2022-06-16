Aurohealth Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter product contains the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 25,660
Kroger at 800-576-4377 (800-KRO-GERS) from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) ET Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, online at www.kroger.com/i/recall-alerts, www.kroger.com and click on “Recall Alerts” at the bottom of the page, or www.aurohealth.com and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Kroger brand acetaminophen. The red, white, and yellow label states, Kroger, Acetaminophen, Arthritis Pain, Extended-Release, Tablets USP, 650 mg, 225 extended-release tablets. The bottle has a red continuous thread gear closure. UPC number 04126001284 and lot numbers P2100890, P2100891, P2100992 (each with expiration date Aug-2023) and P2101010 (with expiration date Apr-2023) are included in this recall. The UPC number, lot number and expiration date are printed near the drug facts panel on the label on the back of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled product in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund.
None reported
Aurohealth LLC, of East Windsor, New Jersey
