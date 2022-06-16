 Skip to main content

Aurohealth Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

  • Recalled Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen 650mg, 225 count bottle
  • The UPC code, lot number and expiration date are printed on the label on the back of the bottle
Name of Product:
Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen, 225 count bottles
Hazard:

The recalled over-the-counter product contains the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 16, 2022
Units:

About 25,660

Consumer Contact

Kroger at 800-576-4377 (800-KRO-GERS) from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) ET Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, online at www.kroger.com/i/recall-alerts, www.kroger.com and click on “Recall Alerts” at the bottom of the page, or www.aurohealth.com and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Kroger brand acetaminophen. The red, white, and yellow label states, Kroger, Acetaminophen, Arthritis Pain, Extended-Release, Tablets USP, 650 mg, 225 extended-release tablets. The bottle has a red continuous thread gear closure.  UPC number 04126001284 and lot numbers P2100890, P2100891, P2100992 (each with expiration date Aug-2023) and P2101010 (with expiration date Apr-2023) are included in this recall. The UPC number, lot number and expiration date are printed near the drug facts panel on the label on the back of the bottle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled product in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Contact Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Dillons Marketplace, Fred Meyer, Fry's Food and Drug, Fry's Marketplace, Fry's Mercado, Gerbes, JayC, JayC Food Plus, King Soopers, King Soopers Fresh Fare, King Soopers Marketplace, Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare, Kroger Marketplace, Mariano's, Metro Market, Payless Super Market, Pick ‘n Save, Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, Quality Food Center (QFC), Smith's, and Smith’s Marketplace stores nationwide from December 2021 through March 2022 for between $14 and $17.
Manufacturer(s):
Aurobindo Pharma Limited, of Telangana, India
Importer(s):

Aurohealth LLC, of East Windsor, New Jersey

Distributor(s):
The Kroger Co., of Cincinnati, Ohio
Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
22-164
