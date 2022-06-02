Asweets Recalls Wood Baby Activity Push Walkers Due to Strangulation Hazard

Rubber rings on the rear wheels can separate from the wheels and detach from the Activity Walkers, posing a strangulation hazard to young children.
About 13,300
Asweets toll-free at 833-422-2028 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@asweets.com or online at www.wonderandwise.com/productrecalls/activitywalker or www.wonderandwise.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves four-wheeled Wonder & Wise baby activity walkers. The wooden push walkers have a panel of interactive toys and activities for babies. They are white with black and wood-colored accents, with a front panel with a shape sorting puzzle, bead activities and other wooden toys and a storage compartment. A roller containing five wooden balls is attached between the two front wheels. Only units with no batch number label, or units labeled with Batch No. 0521SCP01155 on the undercarriage of the walker are recalled.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled walkers away from children, stop using them until repaired and contact Asweets for instructions on getting free replacement rear wheels.
Asweets has received 10 reports of the rubber rings detaching from the wheel of the product. No injuries have been reported.
Asweets Global Inc., City of Industry, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
