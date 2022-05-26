Asweets Recalls Wonder & Wise Activity Tables Due to Choking Hazard

Screws can become loose and/or detach from the xylophone component of the activity tables, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 2,000
Asweets toll-free at 833-422-2028 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@asweets.com or online at www.wonderandwise.com/productrecalls/activitytable or www.wonderandwise.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Wonder & Wise-branded activity tables designed for standing babies and toddlers. The square wooden tables measure about 21.5 x 21.5 x 23.5 inches. The toys on the table are made of wood and metal. The tables are black, white and natural wood colors. The top of the table includes removable stacking toy animals, a xylophone, bead maze, sorting and stacking puzzles and a train track. The center maze pulls up to access a fabric storage pouch that is attached to the table.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled activity tables, store them away in a place children cannot access until repaired, and contact Asweets for a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit includes a replacement tabletop that includes a block sorting activity in place of the xylophone.
Asweets has received five reports of screws on the xylophone becoming loose or detaching. No injuries have been reported.
Asweets Global Inc., City of Industry, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
