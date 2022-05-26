 Skip to main content

Asweets Recalls Wonder & Wise Activity Tables Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Wonder & Wise-branded activity table
  • Recalled Wonder & Wise-branded activity table -showing storage pouch
Name of Product:
Wonder & Wise Activity Tables
Hazard:

Screws can become loose and/or detach from the xylophone component of the activity tables, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 26, 2022
Units:

About 2,000

Consumer Contact

Asweets toll-free at 833-422-2028 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@asweets.com or online at www.wonderandwise.com/productrecalls/activitytable or www.wonderandwise.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Wonder & Wise-branded activity tables designed for standing babies and toddlers. The square wooden tables measure about 21.5 x 21.5 x 23.5 inches. The toys on the table are made of wood and metal. The tables are black, white and natural wood colors. The top of the table includes removable stacking toy animals, a xylophone, bead maze, sorting and stacking puzzles and a train track.  The center maze pulls up to access a fabric storage pouch that is attached to the table.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled activity tables, store them away in a place children cannot access until repaired, and contact Asweets for a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit includes a replacement tabletop that includes a block sorting activity in place of the xylophone.

Incidents/Injuries:

Asweets has received five reports of screws on the xylophone becoming loose or detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
FAO Schwarz and children’s boutiques nationwide and online at www.littlewonderandco.com, www.maisonette.com, www.thetot.com, www.saksfifthavenue.com and www.wonderandwise.com from October 2021 through April 2022 for about $200.
Importer(s):

Asweets Global Inc., City of Industry, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-138
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product