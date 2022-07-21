Aqualung Recalls i330R SCUBA Diving Computers Due to Injury and Drowning Hazards

The recalled diving computers can fail to adjust to the user's altitude and display incorrect calculations for sea level dive times at altitudes exceeding 3,000 feet, posing injury (decompression sickness) and drowning hazards.
About 16,400
Aqua Lung toll-free at 800-882-1404 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email support@aqualung.com or online at https://us.aqualung.com/en/recall-information.html or at www.aqualung.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Aqualung i330R SCUBA Diving Computers. The wrist device is black and has a bright color display and two-button interface. “AQUA LUNG” is printed on the front and back of each device. The model number is printed on the back of the device. The serial number is printed on a label located on the back of the device. Both the model and serial numbers can also be found by scrolling through the diving computer. Model numbers, serial number ranges and manufactured dates are as follows:
|
Model number
|
Serial number range
|
Manufactured dates
|
Units affected
|
Black/NS159000
|
GD-001004 to GD-015302
|
February 2021 and February 2022
|
14,000
|
2-GAUGE, PSI (Console) /NS159001
|
GM-001000 to GM-003305
|
December 2021 and February 2022
|
2,200
|
2-GAUGE, BAR/NS159002 (Console),
|
GM-001011 to GM-001269
|
December 2021 and February 2022
|
129
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Aqualung i330R SCUBA Diving Computers and contact Aqua Lung to arrange for a free repair. Consumers can download a software update through the DiverLog+ application or bring their recalled dive computer to their dealer or local dive center to have the software update installed.
The firm has received one report of an incident in which the dive computer failed, displaying incorrect calculation. No injuries have been reported.
Aqua Lung, of Vista, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
