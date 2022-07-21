 Skip to main content

Aqualung Recalls i330R SCUBA Diving Computers Due to Injury and Drowning Hazards

  • Recalled Aqua Lung i330R dive computer
  • Back of recalled Aqua Lung i330R dive computer
  • The recalled i330R dive computer in its packaging.
  • The recalled i330R dive computer in its packaging.
  • Box label of recalled Aqualung i330R SCUBA Diving Computers Model: NS159000 Serial Prefix: GD
  • Box label of recalled Aqualung i330R SCUBA Diving Computers 2-GAUGE PSI (CONSOLE) Model: NS159001 Serial Prefix: GM
  • Box label of recalled Aqualung i330R SCUBA Diving Computers 2-GAUGE BAR (CONSOLE) Model: NS159002 Serial Prefix: GM
Name of Product:
Aqualung i330R SCUBA Diving Computers
Hazard:

The recalled diving computers can fail to adjust to the user's altitude and display incorrect calculations for sea level dive times at altitudes exceeding 3,000 feet, posing injury (decompression sickness) and drowning hazards.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 21, 2022
Units:

About 16,400

Consumer Contact

Aqua Lung toll-free at 800-882-1404 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email support@aqualung.com or online at https://us.aqualung.com/en/recall-information.html or at www.aqualung.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Aqualung i330R SCUBA Diving Computers. The wrist device is black and has a bright color display and two-button interface. “AQUA LUNG” is printed on the front and back of each device. The model number is printed on the back of the device. The serial number is printed on a label located on the back of the device. Both the model and serial numbers can also be found by scrolling through the diving computer. Model numbers, serial number ranges and manufactured dates are as follows:

Model number

Serial number range

Manufactured dates

Units affected

Black/NS159000

GD-001004 to GD-015302

February 2021 and February 2022

14,000

2-GAUGE, PSI (Console) /NS159001

GM-001000 to GM-003305

December 2021 and February 2022

2,200

2-GAUGE, BAR/NS159002 (Console),

GM-001011 to GM-001269

December 2021 and February 2022

129

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Aqualung i330R SCUBA Diving Computers and contact Aqua Lung to arrange for a free repair. Consumers can download a software update through the DiverLog+ application or bring their recalled dive computer to their dealer or local dive center to have the software update installed.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of an incident in which the dive computer failed, displaying incorrect calculation. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Dive stores nationwide from May 2021 through March 2022 for between $400 and $600.
Importer(s):

 Aqua Lung, of Vista, California

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
22-187
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

