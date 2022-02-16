 Skip to main content

Anecdote Candles Recalls Double-Wick Autumn Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Anthropologie

  • Recalled Anecdote Candle – Fireside Chats
  • Recalled Anecdote Candle – Weekend Getaway
  • Recalled Anecdote Candle – Fall Feels
  • Recalled Anecdote Candle – Sweater Weather
  • Recalled Anecdote Candle – All four recalled scents
  • SKU number is located on the price label on the bottom of the candles
Name of Product:
Anecdote Autumn Glass Candles
Hazard:

The double wick candles can achieve higher than usual flames, causing the glass  container to break apart, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 16, 2022
Units:

About 19,380 (In addition, about 623 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Anthropologie at 800-282-2200 anytime, by email at recall@urbn.com,  or online at www.anthropologie.com/recall or www.anthropologie.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Anecdote Autumn Glass Candles in the scents ‘Fireside Chats,’ ‘Weekend Getaway,’ ‘Sweater Weather,’ and ‘Fall Feels.’ The candle’s scent and “Anecdote Candles for Anthropologie” are printed on a label on the side of the glass candle container. The candles are made with the following materials: glass tumblers, wood lid, cotton core wick, phthalate-free fragrance oil, coconut-soy wax blend. The SKU number is located on the price label on the bottom of the candles.

Recalled Anecdote Autumn Glass Candles

Scent

Color

SKU Number

Fireside Chats

Blue

0063344923

Weekend Getaway

Green

0063344980

Fall Feels

Orange

0063344964

Sweater Weather

Pink

0063344949

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the candle and return it to an Anthropologie store. If the candle cannot be returned in store, consumers should visit www.anthropologie.com/recall for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks and dispose of the product, provide verification of this to Anthropologie, and receive a full refund. Anthropologie is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Anthropologie has received nine reports of the candles flaming up, cracking or breaking apart while in use, resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Anthropologie stores nationwide and online at www.anthropologie.com from July 2021 through December 2021 for about $32.
Manufacturer(s):
Anecdote Candles, of New York
Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
22-085
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov