Anecdote Candles Recalls Double-Wick Autumn Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Anthropologie

The double wick candles can achieve higher than usual flames, causing the glass container to break apart, posing fire and laceration hazards.
About 19,380 (In addition, about 623 were sold in Canada)
Anthropologie at 800-282-2200 anytime, by email at recall@urbn.com, or online at www.anthropologie.com/recall or www.anthropologie.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Anecdote Autumn Glass Candles in the scents ‘Fireside Chats,’ ‘Weekend Getaway,’ ‘Sweater Weather,’ and ‘Fall Feels.’ The candle’s scent and “Anecdote Candles for Anthropologie” are printed on a label on the side of the glass candle container. The candles are made with the following materials: glass tumblers, wood lid, cotton core wick, phthalate-free fragrance oil, coconut-soy wax blend. The SKU number is located on the price label on the bottom of the candles.
|
Recalled Anecdote Autumn Glass Candles
|
Scent
|
Color
|
SKU Number
|
Fireside Chats
|
Blue
|
0063344923
|
Weekend Getaway
|
Green
|
0063344980
|
Fall Feels
|
Orange
|
0063344964
|
Sweater Weather
|
Pink
|
0063344949
Consumers should immediately stop using the candle and return it to an Anthropologie store. If the candle cannot be returned in store, consumers should visit www.anthropologie.com/recall for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks and dispose of the product, provide verification of this to Anthropologie, and receive a full refund. Anthropologie is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Anthropologie has received nine reports of the candles flaming up, cracking or breaking apart while in use, resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
