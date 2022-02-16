American Landmaster Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The steering shaft can separate from the joint and result in a loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 1,050
American Landmaster at 800-643-7332 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at safety@americanlandmaster.com, or online at www.americanlandmaster.com/safety-recalls or www.americanlandmaster.com and click on Safety Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves American Landmaster utility vehicles series EV, L3, L4, L5, L5W and L7, equipped with standard (non-power) steering, and manufactured between March 2021 and October 2021. They were sold in red, blue and camouflage colors. Landmaster and the model name appear on the frame near the front left wheel of the vehicles. The model year and date of manufacture can be found on a data plate behind the vehicle’s pedals.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact American Landmaster to receive instructions for conducting an inspection to determine if your vehicle requires repair, or to make an appointment for a no-cost inspection and, if necessary, full repair from an authorized repair shop. American Landmaster is contacting all registered owners directly.
American Landmaster has received seven reports of the steering shaft separating. No injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
