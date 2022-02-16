 Skip to main content

American Landmaster Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled American Landmaster L4 model utility vehicle
Name of Product:
American Landmaster EV, L3, L4, L5, L5W and L7 Utility Vehicles (UTVs)
Hazard:

The steering shaft can separate from the joint and result in a loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 16, 2022
Units:

About 1,050

Consumer Contact

American Landmaster at 800-643-7332 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at safety@americanlandmaster.com, or online at  www.americanlandmaster.com/safety-recalls or www.americanlandmaster.com and click on Safety Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves American Landmaster utility vehicles series EV, L3, L4, L5, L5W and L7, equipped with standard (non-power) steering, and manufactured between March 2021 and October 2021. They were sold in red, blue and camouflage colors. Landmaster and the model name appear on the frame near the front left wheel of the vehicles. The model year and date of manufacture can be found on a data plate behind the vehicle’s pedals.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact American Landmaster to receive instructions for conducting an inspection to determine if your vehicle requires repair, or to make an appointment for a no-cost inspection and, if necessary, full repair from an authorized repair shop. American Landmaster is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

American Landmaster has received seven reports of the steering shaft separating. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:
American Landmaster dealers nationwide from March 2021 through October 2021 for between $7,200 and $12,700.
Manufacturer(s):
ASW LLC, d/b/a American Landmaster, of Columbia City, Ind.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-081
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

