American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

Description:

This recall involves the 2021 Honda Pioneer 700, Pioneer 1000, and Talon 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) equipped with electric power steering. The vehicles come in various colors including red, blue, green, gray, and yellow. “HONDA” is printed on the front, sides, and the rear of each vehicle. The name of the vehicle is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The VIN number is stamped in the frame at the left rear below the tilt-up bed/seat on the Pioneer 700 and Pioneer 1000. The VIN number is stamped in the frame on the left side under the left front fender for the Talon 1000.

The VIN number range of affected vehicles for the Pioneer 700 is 1HFVE02**M4700031-M4700694, for the Pioneer 1000 is 1HFVE04**M4500061-M4502219, and for the Talon 1000 is 1HFVE05**M4200001- M4201598.