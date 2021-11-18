American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The vehicles can lose steering function, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 1,400
American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information or at: http://powersports.honda.com/recalls.aspx.
Recall Details
This recall involves the 2021 Honda Pioneer 700, Pioneer 1000, and Talon 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) equipped with electric power steering. The vehicles come in various colors including red, blue, green, gray, and yellow. “HONDA” is printed on the front, sides, and the rear of each vehicle. The name of the vehicle is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle. The VIN number is stamped in the frame at the left rear below the tilt-up bed/seat on the Pioneer 700 and Pioneer 1000. The VIN number is stamped in the frame on the left side under the left front fender for the Talon 1000.
The VIN number range of affected vehicles for the Pioneer 700 is 1HFVE02**M4700031-M4700694, for the Pioneer 1000 is 1HFVE04**M4500061-M4502219, and for the Talon 1000 is 1HFVE05**M4200001- M4201598.
|
VIN Range
|
Model
|
1HFVE02**M4700031 - M4700694
|
Pioneer 700
|
1HFVE04**M4500061 - M4502219
|
Pioneer 1000
|
1HFVE05**M4200001 - M4201598
|
Talon 1000
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled recreational off-highway vehicles and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair to install a yoke joint and hardware for the steering shaft assembly. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Honda has received one report of a loss of steering function. No injuries have been reported.
Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from September 2020 through August 2021 for between $10,000 and $27,000.
American Honda Motor Co. Inc., of Torrance, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
