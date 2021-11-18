 Skip to main content

​Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress
  • Recalled AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress
  • Recalled AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress
Name of Product:
AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 18, 2021
Units:

About 15,300

Consumer Contact

Amazon Toll-free at 877-444-3765 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.amazonmattressrecall.expertinquiry.com/ for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses in 10” and 12” sizes. The recalled mattresses were manufactured in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. The mattresses are white with “amazonbasics” printed on the foot panel and have a white federal label with “Amazon.com Services Inc.” identified as the importer. 

Remedy:

Amazon is contacting all purchasers to arrange for direct shipment of a cover for consumers to place over the mattresses that will bring the mattresses into compliance, free of charge.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At

Amazon.com from April 2020 through March 2021 for between $150 and $450. 

Manufactured In:
Malaysia
Importer(s):

Amazon.com Services LLC, of Seattle, Washington

Recall number:
22-711
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress
​Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Arc Café Chair Frame in blue
Design Within Reach Recalls Arc Collection Furniture Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban (Recall Alert)

Surface paint on the furniture contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a risk of lead poisoning. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled ottoman in cream, black, gray, navy, green, and pink with a gold band
Meridian Furniture Recalls Ottomans Due to Laceration Hazard

The metal band at the base can contain sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Magnussen Home Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests
Magnussen Home Recalls Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the voluntary industry standard ASTM F2057-19.

Recalled Mercury Glass Cabinet Knob
Liberty Hardware Recalls Glass Cabinet Knobs Due to Laceration Hazard

The glass stem of the knobs can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.  

 

Recalled Hobby Lobby white wood stool
Hobby Lobby Recalls White Wood Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The stools can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov