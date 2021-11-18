​Amazon Recalls AmazonBasics Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
About 15,300
Amazon Toll-free at 877-444-3765 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.amazonmattressrecall.expertinquiry.com/ for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses in 10” and 12” sizes. The recalled mattresses were manufactured in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. The mattresses are white with “amazonbasics” printed on the foot panel and have a white federal label with “Amazon.com Services Inc.” identified as the importer.
Amazon is contacting all purchasers to arrange for direct shipment of a cover for consumers to place over the mattresses that will bring the mattresses into compliance, free of charge.
None reported
Amazon.com from April 2020 through March 2021 for between $150 and $450.
Amazon.com Services LLC, of Seattle, Washington
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.