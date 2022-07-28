Adventure Sports Recalls Ceramic Pulleys for Cabrinha Switchblade and Drifter Kite Sailing Kites Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ceramic pulleys used in the recalled Switchblade and Drifter kiteboarding kites can cause the bridle line connection to break, which reduces performance in steering and control of the kite, causing the kiteboarder to lose control of the kite, posing an injury hazard.
Recall Details
This recall involves two (2) white ceramic pulleys, with the marking Cabrinha on each of the pulleys, on the Cabrinha® Switchblade and Drifter Kites for kite surfing with model number 02 and serial numbers beginning with one of the following: 61NI, 61NJ, 61NK, 61NL, 62NA, 62NB, 62NC, C11G, C11H, C11K. The model and serial numbers are on the outer box containing the kites, on the hangtags of the kites and on the trailing edge of the kite's label. The packaging for the kites does not have a green dot on the hangtag and outer shipping box. The recall includes two white ring ceramic pieces/guides (two per kite).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Switchblade and Drifter kite sailing kites and contact the place where purchased, an authorized dealer or Adventure Sports for a free replacement kit with installation instructions for the kites. Consumers will receive a replacement kit to make the repair, or can request vendor assistance to replace the pulley. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly regarding the recall.
The firm has received 30 reports of the ceramic pulley fraying the bridle line. No injuries have been reported.
Adventure Sports Inc., of Dorel, Fla.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
