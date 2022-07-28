Adventure Sports Recalls Ceramic Pulleys for Cabrinha Switchblade and Drifter Kite Sailing Kites Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves two (2) white ceramic pulleys, with the marking Cabrinha on each of the pulleys, on the Cabrinha® Switchblade and Drifter Kites for kite surfing with model number 02 and serial numbers beginning with one of the following: 61NI, 61NJ, 61NK, 61NL, 62NA, 62NB, 62NC, C11G, C11H, C11K. The model and serial numbers are on the outer box containing the kites, on the hangtags of the kites and on the trailing edge of the kite's label. The packaging for the kites does not have a green dot on the hangtag and outer shipping box. The recall includes two white ring ceramic pieces/guides (two per kite).