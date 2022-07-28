 Skip to main content

Adventure Sports Recalls Ceramic Pulleys for Cabrinha Switchblade and Drifter Kite Sailing Kites Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled ceramic pulley on 02 Switchblade Kite
  • Recalled 09 Cabrinha Switchblade Kite
  • Recalled 09 Cabrinha Drifter Kite
Name of Product:
Ceramic Pulley for Switchblade and Drifter kite sailing kites
Hazard:

The ceramic pulleys used in the recalled Switchblade and Drifter kiteboarding kites can cause the bridle line connection to break, which reduces performance in steering and control of the kite, causing the kiteboarder to lose control of the kite, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 28, 2022
Units:

About 1,950

Consumer Contact

Adventure Sports Inc. at 800-399-5734 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.cabrinha.com and click on Support and then Recalls or https://www.cabrinha.com/pages/recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two (2) white ceramic pulleys, with the marking Cabrinha on each of the pulleys, on the Cabrinha® Switchblade and Drifter Kites for kite surfing with model number 02 and serial numbers beginning with one of the following: 61NI, 61NJ, 61NK, 61NL, 62NA, 62NB, 62NC, C11G, C11H, C11K. The model and serial numbers are on the outer box containing the kites, on the hangtags of the kites and on the trailing edge of the kite's label. The packaging for the kites does not have a green dot on the hangtag and outer shipping box. The recall includes two white ring ceramic pieces/guides (two per kite). 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Switchblade and Drifter kite sailing kites and contact the place where purchased, an authorized dealer or Adventure Sports for a free replacement kit with installation instructions for the kites. Consumers will receive a replacement kit to make the repair, or can request vendor assistance to replace the pulley. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly regarding the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 30 reports of the ceramic pulley fraying the bridle line. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Kite Surfing stores including Kiteboarding Saint Petersburg and Best Pro Kiteboarding in Florida, Adventure Sports USA and online at https://www.cabrinha.com and other websites from October 2021 through April 2022 for about $15 (individual pulley), plus bridle line at $11. The kites with the ceramic pulleys sold for between $1,250 and $2,000.
Importer(s):

Adventure Sports Inc., of Dorel, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-764
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

