Accompany USA Recalls Ceramic Mugs with Cork Bottoms Due to Burn Hazard

The coffee cup can crack or break when hot liquid is poured into it, posing a burn hazard.
About 25,000
Accompany USA collect at 909-595-0178 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at rain@accompanyusa.com or online at http://accompanyusa.com/About.aspx?ClassID=27 or at www.accompanyusa.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Accompany USA Ceramic Mugs with Cork Bottoms sold as and/or given out for free as promotional products with company or other logos. The ceramic mugs are white with cork bottoms. They measure about four inches high and four inches wide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceramic mugs and contact Accompany USA to receive a full refund.
Accompany USA has received one report of the mug breaking after hot liquid was poured into it. No injuries have been reported.
Accompany USA, of City of Industry, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
