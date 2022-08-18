 Skip to main content

ASUS Computer International Recalls ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled 2021 ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards
  • Recalled 2021 ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards
Name of Product:
ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards
Hazard:

A capacitor on the motherboard was installed in a reverse position which can lead to a short circuit, overheating or melting, posing fire and burn hazards.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 18, 2022
Units:

About 10,000

Consumer Contact

ASUS Computer International toll-free at 888-363-1885 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://www.asus.com/us/site/recalls or https://www.asus.com/us/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero computer motherboards sold separately for computers.  The recalled motherboards have part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0. Affected units have a serial number that starts with MA, MB, and MC, which indicates the manufacture year in 2021. The part number is located next to the 24-pin power connector on a white label on the bottom side of the motherboard and on the packaging. Detailed instructions to determine if the motherboard is included in this recall can be found on the firm’s website at https://www.asus.com/support/rog-maximus-z690-hero-checking.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled motherboard and visit  https://www.asus.com/us/site/recalls for instruction on how to return the product for a free replacement including shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

ASUS Computer International has received 10 reports of the motherboards overheating and melting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Best Buy and Micro Center stores nationwide and online at Newegg and Amazon.com from October 2021 through December 2021 for about $600.
Manufacturer(s):
Lite-On Vietnam Co. Ltd.( Cong Ty Tnhh Lite On Vietnam), of Vietnam
Importer(s):

ASUS Computer International, of Fremont, California

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
22-201
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled 2021 ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards
ASUS Computer International Recalls ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

A capacitor on the motherboard was installed in a reverse position which can lead to a short circuit, overheating or melting, posing fire and burn hazards.  

Recalled SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) speaker
SOUNDBOKS Recalls Bluetooth Speakers with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled M2R Pro Black
Olight Ecommerce Technology Recalls Flashlights Due to Burn Hazard

The flashlights can be turned on inadvertently and overheat while stored in the holster or a consumer’s pocket, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Recalled Eguana Technologies Evolve 0513U Home Energy Storage System
Eguana Technologies Recalls Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems with LG Battery Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion battery modules within the Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled DEWALT wireless earphones
E-filliate Recalls DEWALT Wireless Earphones Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The wireless earphones can overheat while charging or in use, posing burn and fire hazards.

Recalled Projector Flashlights
Halo Recalls Promotional Children’s Projector Flashlights Due to Button Battery Ingestion and Choking Hazards

A child can disassemble the projector flashlight and access the button cell batteries, posing ingestion and choking hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product