ASUS Computer International Recalls ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

About 10,000
ASUS Computer International toll-free at 888-363-1885 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://www.asus.com/us/site/recalls or https://www.asus.com/us/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero computer motherboards sold separately for computers. The recalled motherboards have part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0. Affected units have a serial number that starts with MA, MB, and MC, which indicates the manufacture year in 2021. The part number is located next to the 24-pin power connector on a white label on the bottom side of the motherboard and on the packaging. Detailed instructions to determine if the motherboard is included in this recall can be found on the firm’s website at https://www.asus.com/support/rog-maximus-z690-hero-checking.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled motherboard and visit https://www.asus.com/us/site/recalls for instruction on how to return the product for a free replacement including shipping.
ASUS Computer International has received 10 reports of the motherboards overheating and melting. No injuries have been reported.
ASUS Computer International, of Fremont, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.