ABUS Recalls Youth Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Name of Product:
ABUS MountZ Youth Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 10, 2021
Units:

About 790

Consumer Contact

Sedgwick toll-free at 877-643-8415 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or email at abus8077@sedgwick.com or online at https://mobil.abus.com/usa scroll down and click “Read More” on the main page or at: https://mobil.abus.com/usa/on-road/Bike-helmets/Voluntary-Recall.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the ABUS ACM (MountZ) youth medium sized helmets with about a 21 inch circumference and attached chin strap. The recalled helmets were sold in velvet black and polar white colors. “ABUS” is printed on the left side, front and back of the helmets. The model ACM (MountZ) with the manufactured date of March 2020 or October 2020, is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return them to ABUS’s Recall Administrator, Sedgwick, free of charge, for a full refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At

Independent bike shops nationwide from April 2020 through October 2021 for about $80.

 

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

ABUS Mobile Security Inc., of Chicago, Illinois

Recall number:
22-013
ABUS Recalls Youth Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury
