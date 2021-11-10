ABUS Recalls Youth Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.
About 790
Sedgwick toll-free at 877-643-8415 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or email at abus8077@sedgwick.com or online at https://mobil.abus.com/usa scroll down and click “Read More” on the main page or at: https://mobil.abus.com/usa/on-road/Bike-helmets/Voluntary-Recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves the ABUS ACM (MountZ) youth medium sized helmets with about a 21 inch circumference and attached chin strap. The recalled helmets were sold in velvet black and polar white colors. “ABUS” is printed on the left side, front and back of the helmets. The model ACM (MountZ) with the manufactured date of March 2020 or October 2020, is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return them to ABUS’s Recall Administrator, Sedgwick, free of charge, for a full refund.
None reported
Independent bike shops nationwide from April 2020 through October 2021 for about $80.
ABUS Mobile Security Inc., of Chicago, Illinois
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.