Yamaha Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2021 Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The vehicles’ rear shock absorber mounts can break, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 11, 2021
Units:

About 820

Consumer Contact:

Yamaha at 800-962-7926 anytime or online at https://yamaha-motor.com/ and click on “CPSC Recall Alerts” for more information.  In addition, check your vehicle identification number “VIN” on Yamaha’s “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2021 Wolverine 1000 RMAX4 recreational off-highway vehicles.  The side-by-side vehicles were sold in blue, green and gray.  The model name is shown on the side of the vehicle.  The Vehicle Identification Number can be found on the frame at the left rear.  The model number is located near the front left corner of driver’s seat.   

Model Year

Model Name

Model Number

                2021

Wolverine RMAX4 1000 XT-R

YXF10WPZM

 

 

Wolverine RMAX4 1000 LE

YXF10WPLM

 

Wolverine RMAX4 1000

YXF10WPAM

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Yamaha dealer to schedule a free repair.  Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

Yamaha has received one report of the rear shock absorber breaking loose.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Yamaha dealers nationwide from October 2020 through December 2020 for between $21,300 and $25,300.

Importer(s):

Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., of Cypress, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
21-720
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
