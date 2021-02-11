Yamaha Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The vehicles’ rear shock absorber mounts can break, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 820
Yamaha at 800-962-7926 anytime or online at https://yamaha-motor.com/ and click on “CPSC Recall Alerts” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number “VIN” on Yamaha’s “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2021 Wolverine 1000 RMAX4 recreational off-highway vehicles. The side-by-side vehicles were sold in blue, green and gray. The model name is shown on the side of the vehicle. The Vehicle Identification Number can be found on the frame at the left rear. The model number is located near the front left corner of driver’s seat.
Model Year
Model Name
Model Number
2021
Wolverine RMAX4 1000 XT-R
YXF10WPZM
Wolverine RMAX4 1000 LE
YXF10WPLM
Wolverine RMAX4 1000
YXF10WPAM
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Yamaha dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
Yamaha has received one report of the rear shock absorber breaking loose. No injuries have been reported.
Yamaha dealers nationwide from October 2020 through December 2020 for between $21,300 and $25,300.
Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., of Cypress, Calif.
