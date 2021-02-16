Toro Recalls Power Max Snowthrowers Due to Amputation Hazard

The auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard.
About 6,700
Toro toll-free at 833-254-8856 to access the 24-hour Toro Dealer locator system, or online at www.Toro.com/locator to locate a Toro authorized service dealer near you.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802. The model and serial number are located on the back of the snowthrower. Serial numbers included in this recall are listed on Toro’s website at https://www.toro.com/en/product-safety-information/product-recall-information.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Toro Power Max Snowthrower and contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair.
The firm has received five reports of incidents related to auger failing to disengage when the control lever is released. No injuries have been reported.
The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro Authorized Dealers nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com, www.acehardware.com, and www.toro.com from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200.
The Toro Company, of Bloomington, Minn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800