  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Toro Recalls Power Max Snowthrowers Due To Amputation Hazard

Toro Recalls Power Max Snowthrowers Due to Amputation Hazard

Name of product:
Toro Power Max Snowthrowers
Hazard:

The auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 17, 2021
Units:

About 6,700

Consumer Contact:

Toro toll-free at 833-254-8856 to access the 24-hour Toro Dealer locator system, or online at www.Toro.com/locator to locate a Toro authorized service dealer near you.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with Model Number 37802.  The model and serial number are located on the back of the snowthrower.  Serial numbers included in this recall are listed on Toro’s website at   https://www.toro.com/en/product-safety-information/product-recall-information.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Toro Power Max Snowthrower and contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of incidents related to auger failing to disengage when the control lever is released.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro Authorized Dealers nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com, www.acehardware.com, and www.toro.com from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200.

Manufacturer(s):

The Toro Company, of Bloomington, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Juarez, Mexico
Recall number:
21-080
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Victory Innovations Recalls Electrostatic Sprayers with Lithium-ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards
John Deere Recalls Frontier Rotary Tillers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Spirit Halloween Recalls Children’s Flashlights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
GrillBlazer Recalls Propane Torch Guns Due to Fire Hazard
Fiskars Brands Recalls 16 Foot Pole Saw/Pruners Due to Laceration Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise