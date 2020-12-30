Target Recalls Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits Due to Choking Hazard

The snaps can break or detach from the suits, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.
About 181,000
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian,” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T. The Rashguards have snaps that can break or detach. The product’s item number is located on the white tag inside of the suit. Products with the following item numbers are included in the recall:
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
328-04-0574
|
Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M
|
328-04-0575
|
Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M
|
328-04-0576
|
Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T
|
328-04-0577
|
Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T
|
328-04-0578
|
Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T
|
328-04-0579
|
Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T
|
328-04-0628
|
Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 12M
|
328-04-0629
|
Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 18M
|
328-04-0630
|
Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 2T
|
328-04-0631
|
Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 3T
|
328-04-0632
|
Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 4T
|
328-04-0633
|
Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 5T
|
328-04-0664
|
Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M
|
328-04-0665
|
Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M
|
328-04-0666
|
Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T
|
328-04-0667
|
Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T
|
328-04-0668
|
Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T
|
328-04-0669
|
Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T
Consumers should immediately take the recalled one-piece Rashguard swimsuits away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the one-piece Rashguard swimsuit on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the swimsuit.
The firm has received 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration.
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $15.
Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800