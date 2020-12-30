  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Target Recalls Infant Toddler Girls One Piece Rashguard Swimsuits Due To Choking Hazard

Target Recalls Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits
Hazard:

The snaps can break or detach from the suits, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 30, 2020
Units:

About 181,000

Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information.  Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian,” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T.  The Rashguards have snaps that can break or detach.  The product’s item number is located on the white tag inside of the suit.  Products with the following item numbers are included in the recall:

 

Item Number

Product Name

328-04-0574

Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M

328-04-0575

Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M

328-04-0576

Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T

328-04-0577

Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T

328-04-0578

Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T

328-04-0579

Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T

328-04-0628

Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 12M

328-04-0629

Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 18M

328-04-0630

Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 2T

328-04-0631

Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 3T

328-04-0632

Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 4T

328-04-0633

Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 5T

328-04-0664

Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M

328-04-0665

Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M

328-04-0666

Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T

328-04-0667

Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T

328-04-0668

Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T

328-04-0669

Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled one-piece Rashguard swimsuits away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.  Consumers that purchased the one-piece Rashguard swimsuit on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the swimsuit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration. 

Sold At:

Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $15.

Importer(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
21-062
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Target Recalls Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits Due to Choking Hazard
GSK Consumer Health Recalls Five Excedrin Brands Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Graco Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Homfa Cabinets Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Made by Shenzhen Luosi Ge Trading Co. (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Washington Shoe Company Recalls Western Chief Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise