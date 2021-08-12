Rossignol Recalls All Track DH Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Cracks can form at the head tube area of the bicycle, where the fork connects to the bicycle. This can cause the frame to fail and allow the fork and front wheel to unexpectedly separate from the rest of the bicycle, posing a fall hazard to riders.
About 150 (In addition, 24 were sold in Canada)
Rossignol toll-free at 888-243-6672 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at USRossiMtnBike@rossignol.com or online at www.rossignol.com and click on Alltrack DH Mtn Bike Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes Rossignol 2018 and 2019 model year All Track DH bicycles. The bicycle was produced in Matte Black (2018) and Chartreuse green (2019) colors. The bicycle model name “All Track DH” is printed on the frame’s top tube.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Rossignol for information on receiving a free replacement front triangle of the bicycle frame. Rossignol is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange for free replacement parts and installation.
None reported
Rossignol dealers/rental resorts nationwide from March 2018 through October 2020 for about $3,800.
Group Rossignol USA Inc., of Park City, Utah
