Rapala USA Recalls Rechargeable Fillet Knives Due to Fire Hazard

The battery can overheat and catch fire if non-Rapala chargers are used to charge the battery.
About 128,000
Rapala USA at 800-874-4451, by email at custserv@rapalausa.com, or online at rapala.com and click the recall button for more information.
This recall involves the Rapala Rechargeable Fillet Knife with item number RRFN. The knife handles are black and gray. The Rapala logo is printed in red on the handle, along with the word ION in white.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rechargeable fillet knife, remove the battery and look for a white ETL label on the battery. If the battery does not have a white ETL label, consumers should contact Rapala USA for a free replacement battery and for pre-paid return of the old battery to Rapala for proper disposal.
Rapala USA has received reports of 12 batteries overheating and catching fire, in some cases causing damage to surrounding areas. No injuries have been reported.
Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Fleet Farm and sporting goods stores nationwide and online at rapala.com from March 2011 through December 2018 for about $101.
Rapala USA, of Minnetonka, Minn.
