  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Rapala Usa Recalls Rechargeable Fillet Knives Due To Fire Hazard

Rapala USA Recalls Rechargeable Fillet Knives Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Rapala® Rechargeable Fillet Knives (Item No. RRFN)
Hazard:

The battery can overheat and catch fire if non-Rapala chargers are used to charge the battery.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
January 19, 2021
Units:

About 128,000

Consumer Contact:

Rapala USA at 800-874-4451, by email at custserv@rapalausa.com, or online at rapala.com and click the recall button for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Rapala Rechargeable Fillet Knife with item number RRFN.  The knife handles are black and gray.  The Rapala logo is printed in red on the handle, along with the word ION in white.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rechargeable fillet knife, remove the battery and look for a white ETL label on the battery.  If the battery does not have a white ETL label, consumers should contact Rapala USA for a free replacement battery and for pre-paid return of the old battery to Rapala for proper disposal.

Incidents/Injuries:

Rapala USA has received reports of 12 batteries overheating and catching fire, in some cases causing damage to surrounding areas.  No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Fleet Farm and sporting goods stores nationwide and online at rapala.com from March 2011 through December 2018 for about $101. 

Distributor(s):

Rapala USA, of Minnetonka, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-070
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Sea to Summit Recalls Camping Pots Due to Burn and Scald Hazards
Belkin Recalls Portable Wireless Chargers + Stand Special Edition Due to Fire and Shock Hazards
Anticimex Recalls SMART Connect Mini Devices Due to Fire and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Camp Chef Recalls Portable Gas Stoves Due to Fire Hazard
LG Energy Solution Michigan Recalls Home Energy Storage Batteries Due to Fire Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise