Primark Recalls Nose Piercing and Body Bars Due to High Levels of Nickel; Risk of Skin Irritation

The nose piercings and body bars have elevated levels of nickel, posing a risk of skin irritation.
About 800
Primark US collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, then click on the “Recall” tab in the middle of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two Primark piercings: 5-Pack Nose and Body Bar Piercing. Both piercings are sold in white and yellow. Only 5-Pack nose piercings and body bars with the product numbers listed below are included in the recall. The product number appears on the product packaging.
|
Item
|
Kimball Number
|
5 Pk Nose Piercing (white)
|
4102701
|
5 Pk Nose Piercing (yellow)
|
4102702
|
Body Bar (white)
|
2064701
|
Body Bar (yellow)
|
2064702
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled piercing products and return them to a Primark store for a full refund.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Primark US stores located in the northeast region, Florida, and Chicago from August 2020 through December 2020 for about $3.50 for the 5-pack Nose Piercing and about $2.50 for body bar piercing.
Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.
