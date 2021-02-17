  1. Home
Primark Recalls Nose Piercing and Body Bars Due to High Levels of Nickel; Risk of Skin Irritation

Name of product:
5-Pack Nose Piercings and Body Bars
Hazard:

The nose piercings and body bars have elevated levels of nickel, posing a risk of skin irritation.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 17, 2021
Units:

About 800

Consumer Contact:

Primark US collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, then click on the “Recall” tab in the middle of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two Primark piercings:  5-Pack Nose and Body Bar Piercing.  Both piercings are sold in white and yellow.  Only 5-Pack nose piercings and body bars with the product numbers listed below are included in the recall.  The product number appears on the product packaging.

 

Item

Kimball Number

5 Pk Nose Piercing (white)

4102701

5 Pk Nose Piercing (yellow)

4102702

Body Bar (white)

2064701

 

Body Bar (yellow)

2064702

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled piercing products and return them to a Primark store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

 

Sold At:

Primark US stores located in the northeast region, Florida, and Chicago from August 2020 through December 2020 for about $3.50 for the 5-pack Nose Piercing and about $2.50 for body bar piercing.

Importer(s):

Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-082
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
