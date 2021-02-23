  1. Home
Potter Electric Recalls Addressable Pull Stations Single/Dual Action Due to Failure to Alert to Fire

Name of product:
Potter Electric Addressable Pull Stations Single/Dual Action
Hazard:

The pull handle on some units can fail to activate the fire alarm system when manually pulled, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 24, 2021
Units:

About 735

Consumer Contact:

Potter Electric at 800-325-3936 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.pottersignal.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Potter Electric Addressable Pull Stations.  When manually pulled, these red-colored devices are intended to activate a fire alarm in commercial and other buildings.  Recalled models include:  (1) Potter Electric Addressable Dual Action Pull Station, Model PAD100-PSDA, Part Number 3992720, with a date code Dec 03 2020; and (2) Potter Electric Addressable Single Action Pull Station, Model PAD100-PSSA, Part Number 3992721, with date codes Nov 10 2020, Nov 25 2020, Dec 01 2020, and Dec 03 2020.  “Potter” is printed on the front of all devices.  The date code is located inside the device.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Potter Electric or their fire alarm system dealers/installers for a free replacement. All known Potter Electric distributors and dealers/installers have been notified directly by the firm. 

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized Potter dealers and distributors nationwide from December 2020 through January 2021 for between approximately $100 and $135.

Manufacturer(s):

Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC, of St. Louis, Mo.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
21-085
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
