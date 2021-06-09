  1. Home
Non-Contact Voltage Testers Recalled by Klein Tools Due to Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Klein Tools Non-Contact Voltage Tester Model NCVT-1
Hazard:

The on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off cycle, causing the tester to work improperly. Consumers testing electrical sources could fail to be warned of the presence of live voltage if the tester is not properly operating, posing a shock hazard to the users.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 9, 2021
Units:

About 1,690,000 (In addition, about 67,800 were sold in Canada.)

Consumer Contact:

Klein Tools at 800-527-3099 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at ncvt1support@kleintools.com  or online at  www.kleintools.com and click on “Safety Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Klein Tools Non-Contact Voltage Testers with model numbers NCVT1 and date codes ending H7. The product was also sold separately and in kits.  The following model numbers are involved in the recall, all bearing date codes ending in H7.

Model Number

Description

Retail Price (U.S. $)

NCVT1

Non-Contact Voltage Tester

16.97

NCVT1SEN

Non-Contact Voltage Tester with Sensormatic Tag

16.97

NCVT1EP

Non-Contact Voltage Tester (Econo. Pack - Bubble Bag)

 

16.97

NCVT1A

Non-Contact Voltage Tester (Asian Packaging)

16.97

NCVT1E

Non-Contact Voltage Tester (European Packaging)

16.97

69149

KIT, 3PC, Multimeter Test Kit (Retail Clam Shell)

39.97

80018

KIT, 4PC, Residential Electrical Tool Kit (Poly-Bag & UPC Label)

49.99

80023

KIT, 3PC, Home Inspector Moisture Meter Kit, (Poly-Bag & UPC Label)

59.99

MPZ00001

KIT, 2PC, Pliers + NCVT1 Tester (Clam Shell)

51.72

MPZ00052R

KIT, 3PC, Stripper/Cutter + NCVT1 Tester + RT210 GFCI Tester (Retail Clam Shell)

67.42

The meters have a yellow body housing with a tinted gray tip and have a black pocket clip/battery cap on the back. The part/model numbers are written on the top of each unit above the brand name KLEIN TOOLS and date codes are printed on the bottom of the unit under the brand name. The product is rated CAT IV and measures voltage up to 1,000 Volts.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled non-contact voltage testers and contact Klein Tools for instructions on receiving a free replacement tool.

Incidents/Injuries:

Klein Tools has received two reports of incidents of the voltage tester not working properly, including one shock injury. 

Sold At:

The Home Depot stores and industrial distributors, electrical wholesalers and some hardware stores nationwide from January 2020 through March 2021 for about $17 (for units sold separately) and about $40-$68 (for kits).

Importer(s):

Klein Tools, of Lincolnshire, Ill. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-150
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
