KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles Recall Closed Course Competition Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Water can get into the battery causing a short circuit, posing a crash hazard.
About 300
KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.ktm.com/us/ or http://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com and click on Service Information, then select Service Check for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2021 KTM SX-E 5 and Husqvarna EE-5 closed course/competition mini-motorcycles with an electric motor. The KTM off-road motorcycles are orange with white and blue with the KTM logo on both sides of the shrouds. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds. The recalled motorcycles have the letter M in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN). The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head.
Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized KTM or Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer, respective of their motorcycle brand, to schedule a free repair. KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles are contacting all known purchasers directly.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles authorized dealers nationwide from June 2020 through September 2020 for between $5,100 and $5,200.
KTM AG, of Austria
KTM North America Inc., of Amherst, Ohio
KTM North America Inc. and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America Inc., of Murrieta, Calif.
