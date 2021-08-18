Intertex Recalls Blower Fans Due to Fire Hazard

The capacitor in the recalled VP-33 blower fans can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 29,500 (In addition, about 5,000 were sold in Canada)
This recall involves the model VP-33 blower fans sold under the B-Air®
Brand and intended primarily for commercial use for remediation. The recalled blowers were manufactured before January 1, 2018. The recalled air mover, 1/3 horsepower fans were sold in blue, red or green in a neon yellow-colored box. The B-Air logo is on the vent and on the product label.
Purchasers should immediately stop using the recalled blower fans and contact the firm for a free repair kit including an S-3 capacitor and installation instructions.
Intertex has received five reports of the capacitor overheating in the blower fans and causing fire-related property damage totaling about $75,000. No injuries have been reported.
Home Depot and Menard’s nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Home Depot.com from February 2013 through December 2017 for about $200.
Intertex LLC, of West Chester, Pa.
