Intertex Recalls Blower Fans Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
B-Air VP-33 Blower Fans
Hazard:

The capacitor in the recalled VP-33 blower fans can overheat, posing a fire hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 18, 2021
Units:

About 29,500 (In addition, about 5,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Intertex at 800-465-7300 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday, email at VP33recall@b-air.com or online at www.b-air.com/VP33recall or  www.b-air.com and click on the VP-33 recall banner for more information.

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the model VP-33 blower fans sold under the B-Air®

Brand and intended primarily for commercial use for remediation. The recalled blowers were manufactured before January 1, 2018. The recalled air mover, 1/3 horsepower fans were sold in blue, red or green in a neon yellow-colored box. The B-Air logo is on the vent and on the product label. 

 
Remedy:

Purchasers should immediately stop using the recalled blower fans and contact the firm for a free repair kit including an S-3 capacitor and installation instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

Intertex has received five reports of the capacitor overheating in the blower fans and causing fire-related property damage totaling about $75,000. No injuries have been reported.  

Sold At:

Home Depot and Menard’s nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Home Depot.com from February 2013 through December 2017 for about $200.

Manufacturer(s):

Intertex LLC, of West Chester, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-182
Intertex Recalls Blower Fans Due to Fire Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
