  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Hsn Recalls 5 4 Million Handheld Clothing Steamers Due To Serious Burn Hazard

HSN Recalls 5.4 Million Handheld Clothing Steamers Due to Serious Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer® and My Little Steamer® Go Mini
Hazard:

The recalled clothing steamers can expel, spray, or leak hot water during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 26, 2021
Units:

About 5.4 million  (In addition, 14,300 were distributed in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

HSN toll-free at 855-654-0942 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SteamerRecallSettlement.com or www.hsn.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini handheld clothing steamers.  The steamers are handheld electrical appliances (120V, 60Hz, 900w), which use hot steam, emitted from a nozzle head to remove wrinkles from garments and other fabrics.  The steamers were sold in two sizes:  the standard (or deluxe) full-size My Little Steamer or the compact-size My Little Steamer Go Mini.  The steamers were sold individually or in combination sets in a variety of colors, including black, white, red, purple, and teal.  Recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head, and the name of the product is printed on the side of the unit.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled clothing steamers and contact HSN for information about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017, or a voucher for units purchased before January 2015.

Incidents/Injuries:

HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries.  These reports include eight reports of second-degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns.

Sold At:

Online at HSN.com and on the HSN television network.  They were also sold in-stores nationwide, or online at various retailers, including Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 through December 2020 for between $10 and $30 individually and between $20 and $50 in combination sets.

Importer(s):

Ingenious Designs LLC, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSN since 1999)

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-138
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

HSN Recalls 5.4 Million Handheld Clothing Steamers Due to Serious Burn Hazard
Kidde Recalls TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire
Signature Hardware Recalls Towel Grab Bars Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
Potter Electric Recalls Addressable Pull Stations Single/Dual Action Due to Failure to Alert to Fire
Northern Tool & Equipment Recalls Powerhorse Portable Generators Due to Shock Hazard
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise