Flame King Recalls Hog 100-Pound Propane Cylinders Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Hog 100-pound Propane Cylinders
Hazard:

The propane cylinders manufactured with a handle below the weld on the side could leak propane gas, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
March 24, 2021
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact:

Flame King toll-free at 844-464-8265 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@flameking.com, or at www.flameking.com/hogrecall or www.flameking.com and click on "Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves involves Hog 100-pound Propane Cylinders.  The cylinders are white and have built-in wheels.  The cylinders can be identified by serial numbers 000001 through 002800, stamped on the unit’s collar.  UPC 850015730016 and SKU YSN100HOG are printed on the box.  There is a sticker on the cylinders with a warning not to fill unless the unit is standing up.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane cylinders and contact Flame King for a full refund or free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at www.amazon.com www.wayfair.com, www.ebay.com, www.homeDepot.com, and www.walmart.com from January 2020 through October 2020 for about $250.

Importer(s):

Flame King, d/b/a YSN Imports Inc., of Pico Rivera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Thailand
Recall number:
21-100
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
