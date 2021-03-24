Flame King Recalls Hog 100-Pound Propane Cylinders Due to Fire Hazard

The propane cylinders manufactured with a handle below the weld on the side could leak propane gas, posing a fire hazard.
About 500
Recall Details
This recall involves involves Hog 100-pound Propane Cylinders. The cylinders are white and have built-in wheels. The cylinders can be identified by serial numbers 000001 through 002800, stamped on the unit’s collar. UPC 850015730016 and SKU YSN100HOG are printed on the box. There is a sticker on the cylinders with a warning not to fill unless the unit is standing up.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane cylinders and contact Flame King for a full refund or free replacement.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Online at www.amazon.com www.wayfair.com, www.ebay.com, www.homeDepot.com, and www.walmart.com from January 2020 through October 2020 for about $250.
Flame King, d/b/a YSN Imports Inc., of Pico Rivera, Calif.
