dormakaba Recalls Delayed Egress Locks Due to Risk of Entrapment in an Emergency

  • Recalled dormakaba Delayed Egress Locks
Name of Product:
Delayed Egress Locks
Hazard:

The lockset can fail to open, posing an entrapment hazard and inability to vacate a location in an emergency.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 11, 2021
Units:

About 2,400

Consumer Contact

dormakaba at 800-265-6630 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at DE8310.Recall@dormakaba.com or online at dormakaba.us and search for “recall” or “DE8310” for more information or here.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves dormakaba Delayed Egress Locks with model number DE8310 found on the inside of the wiring cavity cover plate.  These locks detect when pressure is applied to a door and are set with a release delay of 15 or 30 seconds. The recalled locks include an internal or external alarm sounder, key switch for reset and override, and a building code sign for single out swinging doors. Delayed egress locks are typically used on perimeter exit doors and internal fire doors to discourage or delay unauthorized exit while providing a safe means of escape during a fire or other catastrophic emergency.

Remedy:

Facilities using the recalled locks should contact the firm for instructions on receiving a free repair of the firmware by a technician.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received reports of 56 incidents with the recalled locks. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At

Installed by contractors nationwide from October 2019 through March 2021 for between $1,200 and $1,400.

Manufacturer(s):

Shanghai One Top Corporation, of Shanghai, China

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

dormakaba USA Inc., of Indianapolis, Ind.

Recall number:
21-177
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

