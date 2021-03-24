  1. Home
Birdie Belay Devices Recalled Due to Risk of Injury; Made by Beal Sas

Name of product:
Beal Birdie Belay Devices
Hazard:

The device user can be unable to lower the climber, posing a risk of injury to the climber.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 24, 2021
Units:

About 1,400

Consumer Contact:

Liberty Mountain collect at 801-307-9308 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at returns@libertymountain.com, or online at libertymountain.com and click on Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The Beal Birdie Belay Device is used by rock climbers.  Belay devices are used with climbing ropes to protect the climber while climbing, to arrest a fall or while being lowered on the rope.  The Beal Birdie Belay Device was sold in three colors:  Orange handle, Blue handle or Green handle.  This recall involves all units laser-marked with batch year “/19” on the side of the unit.  Only units marked with “/19” are being recalled. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Beal Birdie Belay Devices and contact Liberty Mountain for a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the user being unable to lower the climber because the hand lever became detached from the device.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

REI stores nationwide, online at www.rei.com, www.moosejaw.com, and www.backcountry.com, and at outdoor equipment stores and indoor rock climbing gyms nationwide from July 2019 through February 2021 for about $75. 

Manufacturer(s):

Beal Sas, of France

Importer(s):

Liberty Mountain, of Sandy, Utah

 

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
21-101
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
