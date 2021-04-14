  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Audio Technica Recalls Charging Cases Sold With Wireless Headphones Due To Fire Hazard

Audio-Technica Recalls Charging Cases Sold with Wireless Headphones Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Charging Cases Sold with Audio-Technica Wireless Headphones, Model ATH-CK3TW
Hazard:

The portable charging cases can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 14, 2021
Units:

About 7,450

Consumer Contact:

Audio-Technica at 800-518-2520 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@atus.com or online at audio-technica.com and click on “Recall” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the charging cases sold with Audio-Technica Wireless Headphones, Model ATH-CK3TW.  The charging cases are made of plastic and were sold in black, blue, white and red colors.  All colors of the charging cases will be replaced. The model number is printed on the rear of the charging case.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the charging cases and contact Audio-Technica for instructions on returning the charging cases for a free replacement charging case.  Audio-Technica will provide consumers with a prepaid return shipping label and will send consumers a replacement charging case upon receipt of the returned case. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of incidents of the charging cases overheating, all outside of the United States.  These incidents resulted in damage to the charging cases and to the surfaces on which charging occurred.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

American Musical Supply, Inmotion Entertainment Group, Micro Electronics, Music and Arts Center stores and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com and audio-technica.com from December 2019 through February 2021 for between $100 and $120.

Importer(s):

Audio-Technica U.S. Inc., of Stow, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-110
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Verizon retira del mercado 2.5 millones de hotspots móviles Ellipsis Jetpack importados por Franklin Wireless debido a riesgos de incendio y quemaduras
Goal Zero Recalls Power Cables Due to Fire Hazard
NZXT Recalls H1 Computer Cases Due to Fire Hazard
Victory Innovations Recalls Electrostatic Sprayers with Lithium-ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards
Rapala USA Recalls Rechargeable Fillet Knives Due to Fire Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise