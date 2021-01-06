Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Ozone 500 Density Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The locking hardware on the front wheel can become loose resulting in front wheel instability, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 6,000
Academy Sports + Outdoors toll-free at 888-922-2336 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, customerservice@academy.com, or online at www.academy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ozone 500 Density series bicycles. The model number can be found on the seat tube. “Ozone 500” is printed on the frame. The bicycles were sold in multiple colors.
Model Number
Description
164539
Ozone 500® Boys' Density 24 in Bicycle
162803
Ozone 500® Women's Density 26 in 18-Speed Bicycle
164537
Ozone 500® Girls' Density 24 in Bicycle
162805
Ozone 500® Men's Density 26 in 18-Speed Bicycle
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Academy Sports + Outdoors for a free repair or free replacement hardware.
None reported.
Academy Sports + Outdoors stores and online at www.academy.com from October 2020 through November 2020 for about $115.
Academy, Ltd., d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors, of Katy, Texas
