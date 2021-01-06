  1. Home
Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Ozone 500 Density Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
Ozone 500® Density Bicycles
Hazard:

The locking hardware on the front wheel can become loose resulting in front wheel instability, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
January 6, 2021
Units:

 About 6,000

Consumer Contact:

Academy Sports + Outdoors toll-free at 888-922-2336 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, customerservice@academy.com, or online at www.academy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ozone 500 Density series bicycles.  The model number can be found on the seat tube. “Ozone 500” is printed on the frame.  The bicycles were sold in multiple colors.

Model Number

Description

164539

Ozone 500® Boys' Density 24 in Bicycle

162803

Ozone 500® Women's Density 26 in 18-Speed Bicycle

164537

Ozone 500® Girls' Density 24 in Bicycle

162805

Ozone 500® Men's Density 26 in 18-Speed Bicycle
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Academy Sports + Outdoors for a free repair or free replacement hardware.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Academy Sports + Outdoors stores and online at www.academy.com from October 2020 through November 2020 for about $115.

Importer(s):

Academy, Ltd., d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors, of Katy, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-063
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
