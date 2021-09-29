 Skip to main content

Venom Motorsports Recalls Youth Model All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal Safety Standard; Sold Exclusively on VenomMotorsports.com

  • Recalled Venom E-Madix 1300w 48V E-A050 Electric ATV
  • Recalled Venom E-Grizzly 1500w 48V E-A07 Electric ATV
  • Recalled Venom Mini Madix 110cc HX110D ATV
  • Recalled Venom Grizzly 125cc HX125B ATV
  • Recalled Venom Racing Madix 125cc MADIX125 ATV
  • Location of model number
Name of Product:
Venom Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The Venom Motorsports youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements, including speed restrictions, posing a risk of serious injury or death.  The ATVs also were imported and distributed in the U.S. without a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-approved ATV Action Plan, which includes safety requirements designed to protect users.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 29, 2021
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Venom Motorsports toll-free at 888-414-6548 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, or online at www.VenomMotorsportsUSA.com click on RECALL at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Venom Motorsports’s youth electric and gas ATVs. The ATVs have four wheels, and were sold in green/white, blue/black; black/orange, and white/orange colors. Venom is printed on the ATVs. The model number is printed on the black plate on the top of the left rear side of the tire. The recalled models include:

Name

Model No.

Color

Venom E-Madix

1300w 48V E-A050 Electric

Green/White or Blue/Black

Venom E-Grizzly

1500w 48V E-A07 Electric

Black/Orange or White/Orange

Venom Mini Madix

110cc HX110D Gas

Black/Orange or White/Orange

Venom Grizzly

125cc ATV HX125B Gas

Black/Orange or White/Orange 

Venom Racing Madix

125cc MADIX125 Gas

Black/Orange or White/Orange
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Venom Motorsports to arrange the return of the recalled ATVs for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At

Online at VenomMotorsportsUSA.com from August 2020 through January 2021 for between $800 and $1,700.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Venom Motorsports, of Canada

Recall number:
21-203
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Specialized Tarmac SL7 fork steerer tube showing the integrated (hidden) cable routing
Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Tarmac SL7 Bicycles and Framesets Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle’s fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impact such as hitting a deep pothole or other stress event, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.

Recalled ElliptiGO Arc bicycle (side and front views)
ElliptiGO Recalls Arc Model Stand-Up Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle frame can break while riding, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

Recalled Luyuan GBMOTO Monster-G Youth ATV (LY-ATV-40I)
Luyuan Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard

The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard, including maximum speed limitations and other mandatory safety requirements for vehicles intended for children under 10 years of age. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children.

Recalled Venom E-Madix 1300w 48V E-A050 Electric ATV
Venom Motorsports Recalls Youth Model All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal Safety Standard; Sold Exclusively on VenomMotorsports.com

The Venom Motorsports youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements, including speed restrictions, posing a risk of serious injury or death.  The ATVs also were imported and distributed in the U.S. without a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-approved ATV Action Plan, which includes safety requirements designed to protect users.

Recalled Model Year 2011 Phoenix 200 ATV
Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles ATVs Recalled by Polaris Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The throttle speed control stop can break and become stuck, posing a crash hazard. 

 

Recalled E-Z-GO Express S2, S4
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls PTV and Off-Road Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The parking brake catch bracket can wear out and cause the parking brake to fail, posing a crash hazard. 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov