Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls PTV and Off-Road Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The parking brake catch bracket can wear out and cause the parking brake to fail, posing a crash hazard.
About 6,600
Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 888-525-6040 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com or online, for E-Z-Go at https://ezgo.txtsv.com, click on Owners, then Recall Information, and for Tracker at www.trackeroffroad.com, and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV) and Utility Vehicles, based on Textron Specialized Vehicles’ TXT chassis, manufactured between March 1, 2021 and June 10, 2021. Recalled vehicles include the E-Z-GO Express S2, S4, S6 and L6, the E-Z-GO Freedom TXT, Valor and the Tracker Off-Road OX 400. These vehicles are commonly referred to as golf carts or golf cars and are used to transport people and material loads. The vehicle’s serial number can be found below the driver’s seat. The serial number range for the recalled E-Z-GO vehicles is 3509365 to 3531888 and the serial number range for the recalled Tracker Off Road vehicles is 8025639 to 8026154.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly to coordinate a free repair. Consumers may contact Textron per the information listed below.
Textron Specialized Vehicles has received 19 reports of worn parking brake latch brackets. No injuries have been reported.
E-Z-GO and Tracker Off-Road dealerships nationwide, online via E-Z-GO’s Dealer to Driveway program, and through Tracker Off-Road Ready to Buy program from March 2021 through August 2021 for between $6,000 and $13,000.
Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Georgia
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
