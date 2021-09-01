SKE Outdoors Recalls Kids Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The bicycle helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.
SKE Outdoors toll-free at 888-761-2989 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.skeoutdoors.com and view the press release at the bottom of the main page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the TurboSke Kids Toddler bike helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in size small (S), fitting head circumference from about 19 inches to 20 inches. The helmets were sold in lime green, mint blue, black, magenta pink, purple and orange colors. “TurboSke” is printed on the front and back of the helmet. The model FX010 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. Only size small helmets are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kids bike helmets and return them free of charge to SKE Outdoors for a full refund or free replacement helmet.
None reported
Amazon.com and other websites from August 2020 through July 2021 for between $14 and $22.
Dongguan Flying Sports Goods Co. Ltd., of China
SKE Outdoors Inc., of Katy, Texas
