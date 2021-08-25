Razor USA Recalls GLW Battery Packs Sold with Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the removable GLW battery packs installed in UL-Listed Hovertrax 2.0 brand self-balancing scooters/hoverboards manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017. GLW’s battery packs were certified as compliant with ANSI/UL Standard 2271 by UL. Hovertrax hoverboards have two wheels at either end of articulated dual platforms and are powered by GLW battery packs. The battery packs have the name GLW written in large letters on the packs themselves. The battery packs have serial numbers beginning with GLW, which is printed on a white sticker on the top of the battery pack, below the bar code. Hovertrax 2.0 is printed on the front of the hoverboard. The hoverboards were sold in black, black monochrome, blue, green, red, red monochrome, white, rose gold, camouflage, ocean blue, purple colors, and three multicolor patterns called Spectrum, Galaxy and Carbon.