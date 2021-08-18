 Skip to main content

Ravin Crossbows Reannounces Recall of White Arrow Nocks Due to Injury Hazard and Additional Incidents; Nearly Two Dozen Serious Injuries Reported

  • Recalled white arrow nocks with packaging
Name of Product:
Ravin® white arrow nocks
Hazard:

If the white nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, the crossbow can fail to discharge when the trigger is pulled and can result in the bow discharging while re-nocking the arrow, posing an injury hazard to users.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 18, 2021
Units:

About 220,000 (In addition, about 3,600 in Canada) (The original recall was announced in December 2017)

Consumer Contact

Ravin Crossbows toll-free at 888-298-6335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, email at nockupdate@ravincrossbows.com or online at www.ravincrossbows.com and click on “Safety & Instruction” then “Notices” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all white plastic molded clip-on nocks used in arrows for Ravin brand crossbows. The white arrow nocks were sold in a package of 12 and also as original equipment with Ravin R9 and R15 crossbows and with Ravin arrows. The white nocks measure about .9 inches long.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled white arrow nocks and contact Ravin Crossbows for free replacement orange nocks and up to a $1 merchandise credit for each recalled nock that is returned. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and maintenance guidelines for continued safe operation of the crossbows and nocks.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 51 reports of finger injuries while nocking or re-nocking the white nocks, including 21 serious injuries, and 28 new finger injuries reported since the original recall announcement.  The firm has also received reports of other injuries resulting from maintenance and other issues.

Sold At

Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and other stores nationwide from October 2016 through November 2017 for between $8 and $15 when sold separately from other equipment. The arrow nocks were also included as original equipment with Ravin crossbows sold for between $1,500 and $2,000 and Ravin arrows sold for between $75 and $110.

Manufacturer(s):

Ravin Crossbows LLC, of Superior, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-186
