Luyuan Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard

Description:

The recall involves Luyuan’s youth ATVs sold from August 2018 through August 2020 and intended for use by children ages 6 years and older, as demonstrated by the product dimensions and advertising. The ATVs were also marketed on Amazon.com to children as young as 12 months of age and on Walmart.com to children age 5 years. The model numbers include LY-ATV-40A, LY-ATV-40D, LY-ATV-40E and LY-ATV-40I. The model number is printed on the hang tag and the brand name is printed on a sticker on the plastic body. The ATVs may have a label on the front frame, stating: “This ATV is subject to LUYUAN INC’s ACTION PLAN approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on August 7, 2009” or a label on the motor stating: “IMPORTED BY LUYUAN, INC.” Some of these ATVs were sold with GBMOTO or GoBowen branding. The ATVs were sold in various colors.