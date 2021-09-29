 Skip to main content

Luyuan Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard

  • Recalled Luyuan GBMOTO Monster-G Youth ATV (LY-ATV-40I)
  • Recalled Luyuan Youth ATV (LY-ATV-40A)
  • Recalled Luyuan Youth ATV (LY-ATV-40D)
  • Recalled Luyuan GBMOTO Youth ATV (LY-ATV-40E)
  • Model Number Located on Hang Tag
  • Action Plan Label located on the front frame
  • Imported by Luyuan Inc. Label located on the motor
  • GBMOTO Brand Label
Name of Product:
Luyuan Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard, including maximum speed limitations and other mandatory safety requirements for vehicles intended for children under 10 years of age. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 29, 2021
Units:

About 6,800

Consumer Contact

Luyuan toll-free at 855-663-2121 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at luyuanusa@gmail.com, or online at www.luyuancn.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Luyuan’s youth ATVs sold from August 2018 through August 2020 and intended for use by children ages 6 years and older, as demonstrated by the product dimensions and advertising. The ATVs were also marketed on Amazon.com to children as young as 12 months of age and on Walmart.com to children age 5 years. The model numbers include LY-ATV-40A, LY-ATV-40D, LY-ATV-40E and LY-ATV-40I. The model number is printed on the hang tag and the brand name is printed on a sticker on the plastic body. The ATVs may have a label on the front frame, stating: “This ATV is subject to LUYUAN INC’s ACTION PLAN approved by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on August 7, 2009” or a label on the motor stating: “IMPORTED BY LUYUAN, INC.”  Some of these ATVs were sold with GBMOTO or GoBowen branding. The ATVs were sold in various colors.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Luyuan for a free repair from an authorized repair shop.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At

Luyuan dealers nationwide, including Tool Store Go-Kart Shop, ATV Distributors, Four Seasons Power Sports, Mefast Wholesale, Toomey Tools, Steward Auto, A&S Auto, and Bounce it Off Motorsports, Go-bowen, Powersportsmax and Smokers Alley 2. The ATVs were also sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, FamilyGoKarts.com, BigToysGreenCountry.com, Bigtoysusa.com and SaferWholesale.com from August 2018 through August 2020 for between $450 and $550.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Luyuan Inc., of City of Industry, Calif.

Recall number:
21-204
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov