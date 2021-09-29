 Skip to main content

Kohl’s Recalls SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Antigravity Chair - Red
  • Recalled Antigravity Chair - Green
  • Tag located on seat fabric – eyelets attaching fabric to metal frame covered with fabric
  • Square Legs on Antigravity Chair
Name of Product:
SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs
Hazard:

The chair can break or collapse when weight is applied, posing a fall hazard.  

 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 29, 2021
Units:

About 31,000

Consumer Contact

Kohl’s toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday, or online at www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SONOMA Goods For Life-branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs in numerous colors. The chairs have an aluminum frame, a fabric seat/back, and a removable head pillow that is attached with Velcro. The tubes of the aluminum legs are square.  The eyelets attaching the fabric to the frame are covered with fabric and are not visible from the top of the chair. There is a sewn-in tag on the fabric on the seat of the chair.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kohl’s has received 18 reports of the chairs breaking or collapsing, including two reports of minor injuries. 

Sold At

Kohl’s stores nationwide and online at www.kohls.com from January 2019 through June 2021 for about $240.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Kohl’s Inc., of Menomonee Falls, Wis.

Recall number:
21-201
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

